The Chi-Hi boys soccer team has players to put the ball in the net.

But right now the focus for the Cardinals is on defense as fifth-year coach Al Ali works with a team that has scoring punch, but will ultimately go as far as the defense can take it.

Colby Stoll and Gubgnit Mason led the returners for the team. Each senior scored six goals a season ago with Stoll assisting on six more as a versatile piece to the Chi-Hi attack. Stoll also had 75 defensive stops and earned second team All-Big Rivers Conference honors as a junior. Mason had three assists and 33 stops and will also be looked to as a well-rounded player as well as for his scoring and disruption ability on the pitch.

Senior Liam Dewitz had one assist and 130 defensive stops a season ago and will be looked to as a big piece of the defense. Junior Aaron Christie scored once in 2022 and had 32 defensive stops and moves into his first full season as a full-time starter. Ali said Christie showed ability to play well at center back or in the defensive midfield and will be looked to there this year. As a freshman Grant Von Haden scored three goals and had 27 defensive stops and will take on a larger roll in his first year as a full-time starter.

“We’ve got a solid group coming back that have some experience,” Ali said. “But it’s still overall probably an inexperienced group in general.”

Beyond those five players the lineup will see plenty of first-time starters. Ali expects to start at least one freshman with most of the bench being made up of sophomores eyeing their first-ever varsity playing time.

So with that said the team is focusing on defense early on, making sure the younger players are familiar with the team’s formations and assignments on defense.

“I know we have a lot of talent, natural goal-scoring ability talent and we’re going to rely on that to get us through the beginning while we focus on defensive tactics before we start working on the offense,” Ali said.

Those returners have the ability to put the ball in the net, but Ali doesn’t want his team to get into any high-scoring shootouts.

“You can have the state’s best goal scorer but there’s no guarantee that they’re going to score more than one goal in a game because it’s just the nature of the sport,” Ali said. “But if we’re giving up too many goals because we’re playing poor defense, we’re not going to be able to stay in it. So we’re going to make sure that the new guys and the young guys understand the system and we’ll just go from there.”

Chi-Hi will have three nonconference games to see how the new faces acclimate to varsity competition, starting Tuesday at home against Onalaska. The Cardinals will make the trip north to Superior on Aug. 26 and host Wisconsin Rapids on Aug. 29 before opening the Big Rivers campaign at perrenial heavyweight Hudson on Aug. 31.

Ali believes his team has the talent to hang with the likes of Hudson and Eau Claire Memorial but in the past it’s been the team’s depth that has worn down later on in those matchups. This year’s team is younger, but the coach believes it can have the chance to compete for a win each time the Cardinals hit the pitch.

“I think they’re going to be a fun group to watch,” Ali said. “Whether we get everything to fall in place and get the numbers we hope to get or if we are just creating the opportunities, I know we have a lot of attack-minded guys on the team that are going to make things look exciting whether we’re getting the numbers or not.”

ScheduleAugust—22: Onalaska; 26: at Superior; 29: Wisconsin Rapids; 31: at Hudson.

September—5: Marshfield; 7: Rice Lake; 12: at Eau Claire North; 14: Menomonie; 16: at Wausau West; 19: at New Richmond; 21: at Eau Claire Memorial; 26: River Falls; 30: at Arcadia.

October—3, 5 and 10: TBD (Big Rivers tournament)