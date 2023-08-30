So far, so good for Trevin Nelson.

The first-year Chi-Hi cross country coach likes what is seen with the Cardinals as a team with returning experience on both sides.

The boys roster is led by a pair of returners with senior Benjamin Cihasky and junior Mason Fredrickson. Cihasky finished within striking distance of advancing to the Division 1 state championships in 2022 after finishing 14th at sectionals and Fredrickson was 47th. The two team captains led the Cardinal boys at the season-opening River Falls Extreme Meet last Thursday, finishing seventh and 11th, respectively.

Beyond those two the competition for varsity lineup time will involve a number of younger runners including Antonio Balderas, Cooper Buckley, Cole Gilles, Caleb Clark, Austin Kruger, Micah Uttecht and Kadyn Voight, among others.

“As far as the boys go I think growing and developing a younger group of kids and individuals is going to be some of the main goal this year,” Nelson said.

Experience is more prevalent on a girls team that will look similar to last season. Senior captains Jordan Chen and Ireland McQuillan lead the returners with Chen taking eighth at last week’s Extreme Meet in River Falls. Senior Abigail Myers, juniors Elizabeth Dallas, Abby Merconti, Emma Schuelke, Noelle Simetkosky, Emma Yearous, Kristen Torkelson and sophomore Zoey Eckwright are also in the picture for time in the lineup.

“On the girls side we have a very veteran varsity team and so a very similar process (as the boys),” Nelson said. “A lot of these girls lead by example and we’ll ultimately have a very consistent and successful season.”

Cihasky and Chen came back to finish 11th in their respective races on Saturday at the Husky Invite hosted by Eau Claire North at the city wells. Nelson has been pleased with the work his team has put in even before he arrived as coach.

“They’ve been doing it all summer long, even before I got to take the reins and so it was very impressive to come in and see them establishing workouts without any coaching advice, etc,” Nelson said. “They understand the sport, they want to continue to push themselves and that’s true for both teams.”

Following two early meets, the Cardinals have some downtime before returning to competition in Menomonie on Sept. 9. From there the schedule picks up into September including the team’s hone invitational on Sept. 26 at Lake Wissota Golf Course.

As the season goes on, Nelson is looking for some of those younger runners to make improvement and add to the depth the team has.

“We’re always going to have a handful of individuals who are up in those top groups and right now it’s about closing up the remaining, which will continue to happen,” Nelson said. “I think that’s just maturity over the season.”

Once the schedule reaches October, it will be only weekend races from there with Eau Claire Memorial hosting its annual invite at South Middle School on Oct. 7 one week before the Big Rivers Conference championships in Menomonie. The Cardinals will return to Menomonie one week later on Oct. 21 to compete in Division 1 sectionals with the chance to advance to state.

Growth is a big key for Nelson in his first season leading the program. He’s hopeful that philosophy can lead to a stronger team for the stretch run and beyond.

“My overall expectations for this group and I guess myself including are growth this year,” Nelson said. “Obviously I have high expectations for people like Ben Cihasky, Mason Fredrickson, Jordan Chen, Noelle Simetkosky, etc. who I think can be very competitive around the end of the season during those championship times.

“But an overall building of culture, establishing good routines, things that work and ultimately by the end of the season hopefully making sure everyone is reflective and ready to come back for next year even stronger.”

Schedule

August—24: at River Falls; 26: at Eau Claire North.

September—9: at Menomonie; 12, at Rice Lake; 19, at Hudson; 26: Chi-Hi invite.

October—7: at Eau Claire Memorial; 14: at Menomonie (BRC championships).