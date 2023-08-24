One week ago the Chi-Hi football team prevailed in a physical test versus Holmen to start the season.

But this week the challenge ramps up even more as the Cardinals head to Schofield to face D.C. Everest in another Thursday nonconference battle.

Like the Vikings, the Evergreens have the size and physicality to forge a formidable challenge. But D.C. Everest also has the athletes out of its spread offense and the ability to get big plays down the field behind power in the trenches.

“They’re just big and strong,” Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said. “A typical Everest team. They’re going to capitalize on mistakes. They’re extremely big and physical. We have our hands full.”

Senior running back Cayden Bangston ran for 65 yards and a touchdown in Everest’s 40-21 opening win over Green Bay Preble last Thursday, according to WisSports.net. As a team the Evergreens averaged just over five yards per carry on the ground with 154 yards and quarterback Logan George completed 7 of 12 passes for 129 yards and three scores.

With a smaller and quicker team than in recent years, the Cardinals will be at a size disadvantage at the line of scrimmage. That was the case in last week’s 17-14 win over Holmen where the Cardinals unveiled a spread look on offense — a sharp departure from the double wing heavy attack the team has shown for several years. It was a move to take better advantage of the team’s athleticism in space to go with a linemen group that is talented, but young and not as large as those of recent years.

Many of those young linemen and skill players were making their first varsity starts a week ago as Chi-Hi returned just two starters from last year’s Division 1 playoff qualifier. The Cardinals led 14-0 over Holmen at half and 17-6 in the fourth quarter before the Vikings closed the gap to a field goal and drove into Chi-Hi territory in the final minute before the Cards held on for the win. Raykovich believes Holmen’s triple option run game wore the team down with several long drives in the second half as the Cards prepare for another physical challenge with the Evergreens.

“We came out of the shoot strong,” Raykovich said of last week’s win. “We showed a lot of potential and then we kinda lost our focus I think in the second half. A lot of that was because of what Holmen does on offense.”

Thursday marks the final nonconference game for Chi-Hi as the Cardinals open the Big Rivers season at Hudson on Sept. 1. The Raiders started strong by routing Marshfield 31-0 last Thursday and a matchup with the Evergreens will provide another test as the Cards prepare for the league season.

As an inexperienced team prepares for its second game, Raykovich simply wants to see his team improve upon last week’s winning effort.

“(The keys are) cleaning up the simple mental mistakes we made and just get a little bit better,” Raykovich said. “That’s all we can ask for.”

Chi-Hi won last year’s matchup 35-21 at Dorais Field and overall has won both meetings since the team’s restarted playing in nonconference competition in 2021. The Evergreens own a 5-4 advantage in the all-time series, in large part due to winning five of the first seven meetings overall. Chi-Hi did win the first-ever matchup however, a 40-6 triumph on Oct. 30, 1953.

