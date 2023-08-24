SCHOFIELD — A tie game entering the fourth quarter, D.C. Everest scored the final 10 points to pick up a 24-14 football victory over Chi-Hi on Thursday evening.

The Cardinals and Evergreens traded touchdowns in the first three quarters before D.C. Everest scored on the first play of the fourth quarter and added a field goal later for the final margin of victory.

Chi-Hi (1-1) answered D.C. Everest's first two touchdowns with scores of their own to tie the game in the second and third quarters. Mason Von Haden connected with Samuel Hebert for a 57-yard touchdown pass with eight minutes and 27 seconds left in the second to even the game at seven. One quarter later Jack Zwiefelhofer snagged a pass from Evergreen quarterback Logan George and returned it 30 yards for a score to even the game at 14.

It stayed that way until the start of the fourth when George found Cohen Priebe for a 5-yard touchdown pass on a slant to give D.C. Everest a 21-14 lead. Three minutes later the Evergreens pushed the advantage to two scores on a 27-yard field goal from Gabe Golbach.

Zwiefelhofer had two interceptions in the game for the Cardinals.

Xander Neal ran for 35 yards on eight carries for Chi-Hi while Hebert caught three passes for 65 yards including the score. Cayden Bangston had 113 rushing yards on 24 carries for the Evergreens (2-0).

Cross Country

Bloomer's Hartman wins River Falls Extreme Meet

At River Falls, Bloomer freshman Ciara Hartman ran to a convincing win at the Bloomer Extreme Meet.

The freshman Hartman won the race in 16 minutes, 57.03 seconds to outrun Burnsville (Minn.)'s Carley LaMotte (17:49.45) for the top spot. Aliya Hartman finished sixth (18:55.08), Liona Rufledt and Briella Hartman were 10th and 11th, respectively, and Sophie Strand was 28th as the Blackhawks were second in team scoring with 50 points, behind only Eastview (Minn.) with 40.

Jordan Chen was the top-finishing Chi-Hi girls runner in eighth in 19:40.26. Noelle Simetkosky was 20th, Abby Merconti finished 29th and Zoey Eckwright and Ireland McQuillan were 33rd and 34th, respectively. The Chi-Hi girls were fifth with a 119, one point behind Blaine (Minn.) at 118.

Bloomer sophomore Seth Hartman finished third in the boys race in 15:09.52, behind Blaine (Minn.)'s River Santiago in 14:25.99 and River Falls' Quinlan Andrews in 14:58.00. Anders Michaelsen finished sixth (15:18.80), Lucas Anderson was 10th (15:45.17), Zeke Anderson came home 33rd and Willy Bischel was 39th for the Blackhawks who were third in team scoring at 85 points.

Chi-Hi's Benjamin Cihasky completed the course with a time of 15:25.97 in seventh to lead the Cardinals. Mason Fredrickson was 11th, Cole Gilles finished 35th and Austin Kruger and Micah Uttecht were 48th and 49th, respectively, as the Cards were fifth with 137 points and Blaine (Minn.) won the boys title with 44 points.

McDonell's Thaler fourth in Ashland

At Ashland, Andrew Thaler finished in fourth place at the Oredocker invite.

Thaler completed the course with a time of 17:59.9 seconds as Northwestern's Morgan Martens won the race in 16:56.8. Jack Hanson was 12th, Harrison Bullard came home 14th, Owen Clark was 17th and Ben Siegenthaler finished 19th for the Macks.

Mckenzie Simonson led the McDonell girls by taking seventh in 22:52.8 with Ashland's Adeline Bauer winning in 20:05.5. Olivia Heidtke was 18th, Gretta Sokup came home 30th, Alexis Ryan finished 39th and Ella Rubenzer was 61st for the girls team.

Rust leads New Auburn in Grantsburg

At Grantsburg, Easton Rust was the top finisher for the Trojans at the Sherstad Memorial invite.

Rust finished 52nd as the Trojans ran incomplete, followed by Jayce Ringer (60th), Brodie Traaseth (87th) and Oliver Cody (88th). Grantsburg's Connor Quimby won the race in 17:23.5 and the Pirates won the team title with 64 points.

Emma Andrew of Mound-Westonka (Minn.) won the girls race in 21:39.1 with her school rolling to the team title with 24 points.

Girls Golf

Chi-Hi's Chaffee ties for first BRC opener

At New Richmond, Sarah Chaffee tied for first to lead the Cardinals at the Big Rivers opener at New Richmond Golf Club.

Chaffee shot a 41 to finish even with Hudson's McKenna Zignego for the top spot. Addy Seaholm finished with a 52, Lydia Steinmetz carded a 62 and Natalie Hutton shot a 63 for the Cardinals. Chi-Hi was sixth in team scoring with a 218 as Hudson won with a 174.

Bloomer's Bohl ties for third in Hayward

At Hayward, Kaitlyn Bohl tied for third place at the Hayward invite at Hayward Golf Course.

Bohl shot an 87 to finish even with Hayward's Alyson Reier, four strokes behind Spooner's Avery Voeltz and Hayward's Macey Reier in first.

Elise Rothbauer shot a 111, Kelsey Kettner finished with a 114 and Kynnley Durch had a 140 as the other scorers for the Blackhawks. Bloomer was seventh with a 452 as Hayward won with a 371.

Girls Tennis

Hudson 6, Chi-Hi 1

At Chi-Hi, the Raiders bested the Cardinals in a Big Rivers dual.

Jillian Wik earned a victory at No. 3 singles (6-4, 6-3) to lead the Cardinals.

