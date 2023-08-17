A young Chi-Hi football team passed a significant gut check on Thursday evening.

Holmen cut a 17-6 deficit with six minutes to go to three and was driving in the final minutes before the Cardinals held on for a 17-14 nonconference win at Dorais Field.

The Vikings took over at their own 8-yard line with three minutes and 31 seconds to go and drove into Chi-Hi territory, but drained the clock in the process and ran out of time after picking up a first down inside the Chi-Hi 40.

“It was really good for us in the second half when Holmen all of a sudden found some spark and they came to win the game and our kids had to battle and they did," Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said. "For 20 out of 22 new starters that was impressive.”

With just one returning starter on each side of the ball, fans needed a snag a program to learn many of the new faces in red and white. But those players quickly made names for themselves in all phases of the game. Junior running back Jackson LeMay caught and ran for a touchdown, Nolan Pesola, Guyton Patrow and Wesley Tanzer pounced on fumbles and kicker Luke McIntyre booted a 28-yard field goal to extend the lead to 17-6 in the third quarter.

But after the Vikings stopped the Cardinals three times from inside the 5-yard line and Chi-Hi missed a field goal, Holmen's triple option offense started to find its rhythm with quarterback Noah Ertz and running backs AJ Alesch and Ayden Smith sharing the wealth. Holmen covered 80 yards in nine plays and was helped by a pair of Chi-Hi penalties before Ertz scored from three yards out and added the conversion to cut the gap to 17-14 with 5:58 left.

Holmen forced and three-and-out on defense to get the ball back one final time.

“Credit to them, they played a heck of a game," Chi-Hi coach Travis Kowalski said of Chi-Hi. "They’re a young team and they played really, really well and they didn’t hurt themselves. We hurt ourselves in the first half a little bit but we cleaned up those mistakes and we can play when we don’t do that.”

LeMay opened the scoring with 7:22 before halftime when he caught a slant pass from Mason Von Haden and rumbled into the end zone for a 12-yard touchdown. Later in the half Patrow pounced on a loose ball to start a Holmen drive and set the Chi-Hi offense up at the 34 and it took four plays for the Cards to cash in as LeMay took the handoff from Von Haden and juked and weaved his way through multiple Holmen defenders before finishing with power at the pylon to double the lead to 14-0.

Holmen got a break to start the third quarter when a popped up opening kickoff bounced off a pair of Chi-Hi upmen and the Vikings pounced to set themselves up at the 27. A methodical nine-play drive ended in the end zone with a one-yard run from Ertz but a missed extra point kept Chi-Hi out front 14-6 with 7:11 left in the third. Jackson Bohland's 46-yard kickoff return started the next drive inside Holmen territory and first down runs for LeMay and Xander Neal helped move close for McIntyre to push the lead to 11.

LeMay led Chi-Hi on the ground with 116 yards on 20 carries and added 47 receiving yards on four catches. Von Haden was a tidy 11-of-17 for 97 yards and the score while rushing for 30 yards.

Ertz ran for 106 yards on 21 carries for the Vikings (0-1) with Smith added 57 on 12 attempts.

It wasn't a flawless game from the Cardinals. A LeMay fumble on the opening drive near the red zone ended a scoring opportunity and Chi-Hi committed nine penalties for 70 yards. But when push came to shove, a Cardinal team with plenty of inexperience found a way to close out a win.

Thursday's win marks the third year in a row the Cardinals have opened the season with a victory over the Vikings. Chi-Hi closes nonconference play next Thursday in Schofield against D.C. Everest.

“The encouraging thing is they’re so darn young and they’re going to get better and better," Raykovich said. "They’re not going to regress. They’re going to get better. This was a good confidence booster for these kids and they’ll be alright.”

