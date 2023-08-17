A lot is still unknown with the Chi-Hi football team.

The Cardinals open the season Thursday at Dorais Field against Holmen and plenty is still up in the air. Chi-Hi returns just two starters from a season ago — quarterback Mason Von Haden and defensive back Carter Bowe — and has spent the first two-plus weeks of practice prioritizing action for as many on the inexperienced roster as possible.

That included in last Friday's scrimmage when the Cardinals faced off against Northwestern and Tomah.

“We showed up to play a lot of kids and see what our kids could do in a lot of different scenarios," Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said of the scrimmage.

But now it's game week and the Cardinals have a familiar nonconference foe coming to town as Chi-Hi faces Holmen for the 18th time in 19 seasons.

The Vikings like the Cards have many new faces especially at skill positions. But the one big difference for Holmen is the experience it has in the trenches, led by junior center Adam Schmitt. A first team All-Mississippi Valley Conference selection as a sophomore, Schmitt and the rest of his linemen teammates will provide a test in the trenches.

“Any time you’ve got those big dudes returning on the offensive and defensive line, you’ve got a good start to a good team," Raykovich said of Holmen.

Conversely the Cardinals have no returning starting linemen and are expected to start just one senior and a few sophomores.

“They’re going to have a challenge," Raykovich said of the linemen.

Historically the Vikings have utilized a triple option style offense, a way to play that can be difficult for teams that don't play disciplined. Last year Holmen started with a 38-7 loss to Chi-Hi and overall lost its first four games by a combined 145-7 points before five straight wins sent the Vikings to playoffs where they lost to eventual Division 2 state runner-up West De Pere.

But Holmen like Chi-Hi will have many new faces on the field compared to playoff-qualifying teams in 2022.

For many Cardinals, Thursday night will mark their first significant varsity playing time after such a shared work load in the scrimmage.

“Coach (Chad) Burger and I looked at each other (Monday) night and he looked at me and shook his head and said I cannot believe how young we are," Raykovich said.

Chi-Hi leads the all-time series over Holmen 19-10 and has won three of the last four overall. Each of the last four games have been decided by at least 14 points. The two teams have opened the season against each other each year since 2005, except for the COVID-19 impacted 2020 campaign.

The first meeting was a 15-7 Chi-Hi victory on Sept. 1, 1989.