Opportunity for playing time is abound this fall for the Chi-Hi football team.

That’s because the Cardinals return just two starters from a year ago, meaning the team will have new players taking on the lion’s share of the action at 20 out of 22 positions on offense and defense plus special teams.

It creates a new challenge for 38th-year Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich, but it’s also provided plenty of excitement for the staff.

“We are so young, it is unbelievable. I’ve never been in this position,” Raykovich said. “We have so few returning starters and in a way it’s kind of neat. In the past week and a half we’ve seen a lot of development and not just one or two, in the entire group because they needed it. That’s where we are. It’s been a real eye opening, growing experience for all the coaches. It’s been fun.”

Quarterback Mason Von Haden is back to lead the offense after throwing for 691 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for 172 yards and three scores. Defensively Carter Bowe is back to lead from the secondary after logging 43 tackles and one interception in 2022.

Other players saw some playing time but will have a lot more on their plates this season with newcomers also factoring into the equation for snaps.

That’s put an extra importance on practice with Raykovich also credited his team for the offseason work put in, saying it’s their ‘saving grace’ right now.

“They worked extremely hard to get to the point where they’re at right now physically,” Raykovich said. “Now they’ve got to every day get a bit bigger hopefully, a little bigger and a little stronger and they’ll only increase their knowledge because of how inexperienced they are.”

Friday was the first time the Cardinals had the chance to see other teams, hosting Northwestern and Tomah in a scrimmage at Dorais Field. With the scrimmage in the rear view mirror, the march is now onto the season opener next Thursday at home against Holmen. Friday’s competition served as a chance for many players to see the speed of varsity football for the first time.

“We do not have a lot of contact in practice. That’s our philosophy that we need kids ready to play on game night and not banged up on the sideline,” Raykovich said. “With that being said, they still need to learn how to play football and of course all of these kids have played in the past. They know from youth football to middle school to freshmen and JV football, it’s not like they’ve never played. We like to keep them fresh and not banged up.”

Nonconference play this year features matchups against the Vikings and at D.C. Everest (Aug. 24). Big Rivers play begins on the Friday before Labor Day with a trip to defending conference co-champion Hudson. Chi-Hi has three home games in league play against Menomonie (Sept. 8), New Richmond (Sept. 22) and Eau Claire Memorial (Oct. 6) while making trips to Hudson, Eau Claire North (Sept. 15), River Falls (Sept. 29) and Superior (Oct. 13).

“They can’t be stagnant. Every single day they’ve got to get better,” Raykovich said of the team. “Whether it’s knowledge of assignments, whether it’s technique, whether it’s belief in themselves. Every day they have to grow a little bit. They have to. There’s no other way.”

But that’s a challenge Raykovich believes his team is up for.

“They’re just fun to be around,” Raykovich said. “They’re typical Chi-Hi kids. They’re very-well respected kids. There’s no trouble on this team. They’re just great kids.”