If you have one conversation with Chi-Hi girls tennis coach Stephanie Linzmeier about her team, it won’t take long to find what the theme for the Cardinals is this year.

Competition.

Chi-Hi will see competition in practice and matches as a growing roster will be jockeying for position throughout the fall to vie for spots in the varsity lineup.

Overall, Linzmeier estimates her team has gained between 16-20 players from last year, even with a large 12-person senior class graduating. It’s a roster of people from a variety of other sports that are eager to show what they can do on the court.

“A lot of athletic girls, a lot of girls out for the first time and a lot of girls that have played other sports before, so they’re multi-sport athletes,” Linzmeier said of her team.

MaKenna Johnston and Emma McIlquham return as two of the team’s most experienced doubles players while Anna Ebner and Kam Glamann are the most veteran singles players returning this fall. But even with those returners, there’s still plenty of room for playing time in the varsity lineup, and in the first few weeks of practice Linzmeier wants to see an eager team willing to push itself in a competitive environment. The coach is also looking for doubles teams to develop chemistry that can only come with on-court activity.

Chi-Hi opened the season last weekend in an invitational at Eau Claire North as Chi-Hi went 1-2 in three duals. The Cardinals defeated Mondovi 4-3, fell to Tomah 5-2 and were beat by Altoona 7-0. The No. 1 doubles team of McIlquham and Johnston (6-0, 6-0) was victorious in straight sets, as were the No. 2 team of Abbie Martell and Sarah Severson and No. 4 singles Jillian Wik by forfeit. Johnston and Jae Polnaszek teamed up for a 6-4, 6-4 win at No. 1 doubles versus Tomah while the No. 3 doubles team of Briella Bierman and Olivia Butak scored a 6-4, 6-2 win.

Bierman, Butek, Bella Biederman, Ebner, Glamann, Wik, Carrera Young and McIlquham were in action in singles competition at the invite while Reagan Palichat and Georgia Romanowski teamed up in doubles action.

The team came back Thursday to split two matchups on the first day at the Altoona invitational, beating Mondovi 6-1 and falling to Baldwin-Woodville 5-2. Ebner, Glamann, Butek and Young earned singles wins in straight sets while the teams of Bierman and McIlquham and Romanowski and Avery Merconti won doubles contests by forfeit. Against the Blackhawks, Glamann and Asia Duda earned singles wins.

“A lot of good growth. Good growth and willingness to compete,” Linzmeier said on what she’s looking for from the team early in the season. “We’re in it to compete, especially with our numbers the way they are. We’re here to compete and challenge ourselves and push ourselves.”

Following a two-day invite in Altoona on Thursday and Friday, the Cardinals will play at home for the first time on Tuesday in a triangular against Eau Claire Regis and Superior before opening Big Rivers play on Thursday against Hudson. Overall, the Cardinals will play away from home in all but those two meets until after Labor Day when the Cardinals host Eau Claire North on Sept. 7. Later in the month, the Cardinals host New Richmond (Sept. 12) and Eau Claire Memorial (Sept. 14) as a part of the Big Rivers season before the Big Rivers tournament on Sept. 26 at Eau Claire North.

“It’s a good group of girls,” Linzmeier said. “We’re ready to compete.”

ScheduleAugust—12, at Eau Claire North; 17-18, at Altoona; 22, Chi-Hi triangular; 24, Hudson; 25-26, at Wausau West; 29, at Rice Lake.

September—5, at Menomonie; 7, Eau Claire North; 11, at Marshfield; 12, New Richmond; 14, Eau Claire Memorial; 19, at River Falls; 26, at Eau Claire North (BRC tournament); 28, at Altoona.