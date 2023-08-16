NEW RICHMOND — Chi-Hi junior Sarah Chaffee finished in a four-way tie for second place on Wednesday at the New Richmond invitational girls golf tournament hosted at New Richmond Golf Club.

Chaffee shot an 89 to tie with River Falls’ Nathalie Rotsaert and Hudson’s McKenna Zignego and Olivia Grothaus in second, one stroke behind River Falls’ Mahlia McCane in first place with an 88.

The junior Chaffee navigated the course efficiently, avoiding any big numbers on the day and scoring higher than six on only one of the 18 holes.

Fellow junior Addy Seaholm finished tied for ninth with a 98 to finish even with New Richmond’s Samantha Halle.

Sophomore Isabell Collicott shot a 118 to tie for 24th place and senior Sadie Elwood finished in 26th with a 119 to round out the scoring golfers for the Cardinals. As a team Chi-Hi was fourth with a 424 behind River Falls (368), Hudson (378) and Eau Claire Memorial (417) in the team standings.

Chi-Hi is back in action on Monday, hosting the program’s annual invitational at Lake Wissota Golf Course.