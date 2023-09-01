The Chi-Hi football team doesn’t have to look very far into the past for some similarities to the near future.

The Cardinals open the Big Rivers schedule Friday in Hudson against the Raiders, one of the league’s co-champions from a season ago. Chi-Hi is coming off a 24-14 loss at D.C. Everest last Thursday and longtime coach Chuck Raykovich said like those Evergreens, this Friday’s foe offers plenty of size and speed.

“Hudson is kind of a duplicate of D.C. Everest,” Raykovich said. “Very similar offense, very similar sized kids. It’s going to be another very tough game for us.”

Chi-Hi hung tough in that matchup at D.C. Everest, entering the fourth quarter tied before an early touchdown and later field goal in the quarter was the difference. Mason Von Haden threw for 108 yards including a touchdown to Sam Hebert and Jack Zwiefelhofer intercepted two passes, including a 30-yard pick six in the third quarter to tie the game at 14.

“We had some distractions last week that probably hurt a little bit with injuries etc., etc. but I thought the kids played their hearts out and did what they could,” Raykovich said. “Sure we made some mistakes but for as young as this team is, the mistakes they made are very curable and to be in that game we look at the film, we talk with the kids and felt like we had our chances to come home with a W on that one.”

Like Chi-Hi, the Raiders started the season with a victory before suffering a loss last week. Hudson opened with a 31-0 shutout over Marshfield before coming up on the short end of a 21-14 loss at Stevens Point last week. Quarterback Rylan Schultz ran and threw for a touchdown a week ago for a Hudson team with plenty of size in the trenches and athleticism on the edges.

“We’ve got to shore up things,” Raykovich said. “We’ve got to eliminate a lot of the mental mistakes and going to Hudson, knowing that it’s going to be another game like D.C. Everest and hopefully we can continue to play tough.”

The Cardinals draw two top contenders for the Big Rivers title fight to open league play with the Raiders this week and Menomonie next. But that doesn’t phase the Cardinals, who are focused on improvement with a young roster that entered the season with just two starters returning.

“Playing tough competition just makes you better,” Raykovich said. “The old saying (is) you play up to your competition or down to your competition and if we all want to get better like we all want to we’ve got to play good teams.”

Hudson’s 17-7 win last year at Dorais Field snapped a four-game Cardinal win streak in the series. The matchups in recent years have been close with all five decided by 10 points or fewer including three by six points or fewer.

The all-time series dates back more than 100 years when W.C. Phillips led Chi-Hi to a 32-0 win over Hudson in the first-ever meeting on Oct. 14, 1922.

