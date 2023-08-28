Last season was one to remember for the Chi-Hi volleyball team.

The Cardinals amassed 41 victories, advanced to the Division 1 state tournament for the first time in program history and came within an eyelash of winning its quarterfinal contest with Burlington.

The team returns several letterwinners from 2022 but with an important four-player senior class moving on, the Cardinals and sixth-year coach Luke Heidtke-Starks are in search of the best lineup recipe for success.

“We have a lot of returning experience but we also have some new positions that we have to fill,” Heidtke-Starks said. “(We’re) putting people in positions and working on expanding their volleyball comfort zone.”

That’s what the early part of the season will be for, including in Tuesday’s season-opening quad at Eau Claire North where the Cardinals went 3-1. Chi-Hi returns talent and depth at the net with Paige Steinmetz, Sophie Robinson and Maddie Hunt.

Steinmetz, the reigning Chippewa County Player of the Year, as a unanimous Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 1 all-state first team selection as a junior as well as the Big Rivers Conference Player of the Year and a member of the WVCA Division 1 All-State Tournament Team. For the season Steinmetz led the Cardinals with 434 kills while adding a team-high 78 aces.

Robinson recently committed to play volleyball in college at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, a Division I school in the Ohio Valley Conference. A WVCA Division 1 all-state honorable mention and first team All-Big Rivers selection as a junior, Robinson was second on the team with 314 kills and third in aces. Hunt was second team All-Big Rivers and Chippewa County after tallying 200 kills and 69 blocks in the middle.

Riley Terhark added 80 kills as a freshman in the middle.

Olivia Sanborn and Mykle Buhrow return to provide the Cardinals with a pair of defensive specialists who also add in the serving department, combining for 111 aces a season ago. Senior Lauren Ludy will take on a bigger role as a part of the front row with Taylor Mosher, Kira Richardson, Grace Gugel and Barrett Boisvert expected to make an impact in the lineup too.

Chi-Hi defeated Auburndale, Wausau West and D.C. Everest in straight sets at the quad and fell to reigning Wisconsin Valley Conference champion Marshfield in three sets.

Last year’s season was a historic one for the Cardinals and with the return of many contributors, some could look at Chi-Hi as an obvious favorite for conference, regional and sectional titles. Competing for those are the goals for Heidtke-Starks’ team, but the team understands its a process to find a combination as successful as it had a year ago.

“I would say the extra hunger is there but also with a sense of calmness,” Heidtke-Starks said. “I think last year everyone knew we would be good because we had so many returners. This year I think we’re still a question mark which a lot of our players are really happy with. They want to come and show they can still play.”

Chi-Hi will be challenging itself all around the schedule in an effort to get to that point. This weekend the Cardinals are in Menomonie for the Menomonie Volleyball Sprawl on Friday and Saturday where one year ago the Cardinals finished second out of 40 teams, falling in the title game to River Falls. Next week the Cardinals head to Wisconsin Rapids on Tuesday before opening Big Rivers play against the Wildcats in River Falls on Thursday.

Familiar tournaments in Merrill and Bloomer are on the schedule, as are new additions with trips to play in loaded events hosted by Sussex Hamilton and Divine Savior Holy Angels. It’s all designed to have the Cardinals doing what they were a season — being the best versions of themselves at the right time.

“It’s the same thing as always,” Heidtke-Starks said. “One step at a time, focus on one day at a time and keep growing as best you can throughout the season.”

Schedule

August—22: at Eau Claire North; 25-26: at Menomonie Sprawl; 29: at Wisconsin Rapids; 31: at River Falls.

September—7: Hudson; 9: at Merrill; 14: at Rice Lake; 15-16: at Sussex Hamilton; 19: Stevens Point; 21: Eau Claire North; 28: at Menomonie; 30: at Bloomer.

October—5: New Richmond; 7: at Divine Savior Holy Angels; 12: Eau Claire Memorial.