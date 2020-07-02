You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Chippewa Herald TV
0 comments

Chippewa Herald TV

FRIDAYGOLF PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic, GOLF, 2 p.m.

HORSE RACING America’s Day at the Races, FS2, noon

KOREAN LEAGUE BASEBALL Kiwoom Heroes vs KT Wiz, ESPN, 3 a.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New shops in Holmen, Viroqua
Business

New shops in Holmen, Viroqua

A new resale shop in Holmen, a planned Starbucks in La Crosse, a new candle and home decor shop in Viroqua, and plans to move UnitedHealthcare…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News