The Chippewa River Baseball League season is in the book. The following are a list of accomplishments and milestones that took place within the 2023 season:

Pitching

Tilden rookie Brady Christianson threw the league’s 67th no-hitter on June 4 in a 5-inning, 14-0 victory over the Beef River Bullfrogs.

Alex Byom twirled the 68th no-hitter in CRBL history in Osseo’s 11-0, 5-inning win vs. Bloomer on June 11. It was Byom’s league record fourth no-hitter.

Tyler Gray of the Eau Claire Rivermen spun the 15th shutout of his career on July 23 in a 7-0 win over the Jim Falls Sturgeons. Gray currently ranks third all-time in that category, tied with the Eau Claire Bears’ Chevy Tollefson. The all-time leader in CRBL shutouts is Jim Hoepner with 19.

Additionally, with 73 innings, 6 wins, and 9 decisions this season, Gray is now second all-time in wins with 98, second all-time in innings pitched with 1,146.2, as well as second all-time with 157 decisions. The all-time leader in wins is CRBL Hall of Famer Jim Hoepner with 109 while fellow CRBL Hall of Famer Russ Nelson has the most decisions with 219 and the most innings pitched with 1,770.1.

With 59 frames this season, Bloomer’s Curtis Dachel moved into sixth place all-time in career innings pitched with 851.1.

Osseo’s Laidel Torres did not give up an earned run in 27 innings of work. The single-season ERA record is held by another Osseo pitcher – Jake Peterson – who had an ERA of 0.00 in 29 innings during the 2018 league season.

Hitting

With 8 more long balls this year, Osseo’s Ryan Freitag now has 62 home runs in his outstanding CRBL career. The all-time leader in taters is Tilden legend Randy Baier with 83.

In the ‘rate’ stats area, Freitag is the all-time leader in on base percentage (.551), second all-time in slugging percentage (.737) and second all-time in OPS. (1.288). The all-time leader in slugging percentage is former Augusta Athletic masher Jeremiah Paulson with an .835 mark. Paulson is also the all-time leader in OPS, checking in with a 1.365 total.

The Eau Claire Bears’ Todd Lasher had 12 RBI’s this season, giving him 360 over his standout 22-season CRBL career, good for second place all-time. The all-time leader in RBI’s is Bloomer icon Scott Stuckert with 365.

Moreover, with 3 doubles in 2023, Lasher also moved into third place all-time in doubles with 90 two-baggers. The clubhouse leader is Niese with 111.

(And) with 18 hits and 61 at-bats this season, the Bears’ outfielder is now fourth all-time in both categories, with 474 hits and 1,369 at-bats. The all-time leader in each is the Eau Claire Rivermen’s Andy Niese, who currently has 642 hits and 1,887 at-bats.

Longtime Eau Claire Bear Jim Thill had 10 hits this season, putting his career total at 403 and becoming just the ninth hitter in CRBL history to go over the 400-hit barrier.

By walking 14 times this season, Niese moved into second place all-time in free passes with 359. The all-time leader is Tilden great Mitch Steinmetz with 374.

Managerial

Eau Claire Rivermen player/manager Andy Niese became the first manager in CRBL history to record 200 managerial wins, with the milestone coming in a 6-2 victory vs. the Jim Falls Sturgeons in the second game of a doubleheader sweep on July 23.

Niese also has now managed 350 games over his 19 seasons as a player/manager, good for second place all-time. CRBL Hall of Famer Scott Stuckert is the undisputed leader with an incredible 486 game managed over his venerable 27 seasons leading Bloomer.

2023 All-CRBL Team

Award given in 1972, 1974, 1978 to 2019, 2021 to present (Retroactively awarded in 2017 for 1973; 1975 to 1977) = 51 seasons

Outfielders—Jack Bowe, Chippewa Falls LumberJacks (First, 2023); Tanner Halverson, Tilden Tigers (First, 2023), unanimous; Jaxon Kostka, Osseo Merchants (First, 2023).

Third Base—Gabe Richardson, Osseo Merchants (First, 2023), unanimous.

Shortstop—Nolan Hutzler, Chippewa Falls LumberJacks (Second, 2021 and 2023), unanimous.

Second Baseman—Caden Erickson, Eau Claire Cavaliers (First, 2023).

First Baseman—Blake Johnson, Eau Claire Bears (First, 2023).

Catcher—Bobby Soran, Jim Falls Sturgeons (First, 2023).

Utility—PJ LeQuia, Tilden Tigers (Second, 2022 and 2023).

Designated Hitter—Ryan Freitag, Osseo Merchants (Eighth, 2013-2019, 2023), unanimous.

Pitchers—Lucas Costley, Eau Claire Cavaliers (First, 2023); Luke Eide, Osseo Merchants (Third, 2021-23), unanimous; Quintin Gonzalez, Eau Claire Bears (First, 2023).

NOTES

Among the thirteen individuals selected for 2023 All-CRBL awards, there were nine first time award winners.

There were five unanimous selections.

Two individuals were repeat winners from 2023.

The all-time leader in All-CRBL awards is the Eau Claire Rivermen’s Andy Niese with 13.

2023 Honorable Mention All-CRBLAward given 1986 to 2019, 2021 to present = 37 seasons

Augusta, JJ Breaker, utility (First, 2023); Beef River, Will Thibideau, catcher (First, 2023); Bloomer, Connor Hicks, first base (First, 2023); Cadott, Cole Bakkum, left field (First, 2023); Chippewa Falls, Jake Varsho, second base (First, 2023); Eau Claire Bears, Joe Halling, catcher (First, 2023); Eau Claire Cavaliers, Cooper Kapanke, first base (First, 2023); Eau Claire Rivermen, Blake Loegering, first base (First, 2023); Jim Falls, AJ Schemenauer, utility (First, 2023); Osseo, Alex Byom, pitcher (Second, 2012 and 2023); Tilden, Cole Zwiefelhofer, designated hitter (Third, 2016, 2021 and 2023).

NOTES

Of the eleven individuals recognized with an Honorable Mention All-CRBL award, nine were first time selections

Tyler Gray’s seven Honorable Mention Awards are the CRBL record.

2023 CRBL Gold Glove AwardsAwarded 2021 to present = 3 seasons

Augusta, Ryan Stunkel, catcher (First, 2023); Beef River, Taylor Rathke, second base (Third, 2021-2023); Bloomer, Tyler Plitzner, catcher (First, 2023); Cadott, Zac Merritt, third base (First, 2023); Chippewa Falls, Trevor Franz, left field (First, 2023); Eau Claire Bears, Joe Halling, catcher (First, 2023); Eau Claire Cavaliers, Xavier Bembnister, center field (First, 2023); Eau Claire Rivermen, Lance Lettner, center field (Second, 2022-2023); Jim Falls, Tristin Hable, center field (Second, 2021, 2023); Osseo, Todd Wienkes, catcher (Second, 2021 and 2023); Tilden, Drew Steinmetz, shortstop (First, 2023).

NOTES

This is the third season for the CRBL’s Gold Glove Awards.

Of the eleven gold glove recipients, seven were first time winners and three were repeat winners.

CRBL MVP Award—Tanner Halverson, Tilden, outfielder (First)

Jim Hoepner CRBL Pitcher of the Year Award—Luke Eide, Osseo (First)

2023 CRBL Rookie of the Year Award—Henry Wilkinson, Cadott (First)

2023 Jan Krueger Manager of the Year Award—Rick Danielson, Cadott (First)

2023 CRBL Sportsmanship Award—Bloomer Woodticks (Tenth, 1993-1997, 2010, 2012-2015)

