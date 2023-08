This weekend nine Chippewa River Baseball League teams begin the Wisconsin Baseball Association statewide tournament with regional play hosted at five sites around the state.

The Tilden Tigers and Osseo Merchants spent last Saturday battling for the CRBL title, a matchup the Merchants won in a 2-1 thriller at Casper Park. Both teams will be at the same site as the Tigers and Merchants play in Augusta, but will not face each other.

Tilden opens play on Saturday evening at 7 p.m. against either the Marshfield Chaparrals or Elmwood Expos before playing the other team on Sunday at 4 p.m. The Tigers just missed out on the franchise’s 20th league championship but after an 18-4 league record Tilden will chase another big prize in the state tournament.

“The last two years we’ve won this game going into the WBAs and that means we have to finish on a loss every year,” Tilden manager Ryan Baier said after Saturday’s CRBL title game. “So we’ll try to get our 10-game win streak back again and regroup after today and get the bats going.”

Tilden has two state championships to its credit (1995 and 2004), finished runner-up most recently in 2019 and is making its 50th all-time appearance in the tournament.

Osseo opens up play in Augusta on Friday against the Plum City Blues at 7:30 p.m. before facing the La Crescent Cardinals either Saturday or Sunday, depending on Friday’s result. The Merchants are in the WBAs for the 21st time and took home its lone championship to date in 2018.

If the Merchants make it out of the first weekend the team won’t have to go far for the finals as Osseo and the Eau Claire Cavaliers are teaming up to host the final weekend of the tournament in Osseo and Eau Claire on Aug. 18-20.

“Having it at home is a huge motivator for us and I think winning this game is a pretty big momentum push for us going into that,” Osseo manager Aaron Hagberg said after Saturday’s CRBL title win.

The Cadott Red Sox are in the state tournament for the first time since 1985 and will be joined by the Eau Claire Bears in regional action in River Falls. Cadott opens up play Friday night at 7:30 p.m. against the defending state champion hosting River Falls Fighting Fish before playing the Glidden Orioles either Saturday or Sunday. The Bears begin play Saturday night at 7 p.m. against either the Hudson River Bats or Norwalk Knights before a Sunday 4 p.m. meeting against the other in complete pool play. Eau Claire leads all CRBL teams in state titles won with three (2005, 2008, 2009) while the Red Sox are in the tournament for the 20th time.

The Chippewa Falls LumberJacks and Jim Falls Sturgeons head north to Hayward where they will play in different pools at the same regional. The Sturgeons play the first game of the day on Saturday at 1 p.m. versus the Lake Superior Sea Dogs and will play against the Spooner Cardinals at either 7 p.m. or Sunday at 4 p.m. depending on the result. The LumberJacks open play at 4 p.m. Saturday versus the loser of Friday’s Washburn Sharptails/Hayward Hawks matchup and will meet the other at 1 p.m. Sunday. Both the Sturgeons and LumberJacks went 1-1 in pool play in last year’s tournament.

The Bloomer Woodticks and Eau Claire Rivermen make their way to Wisconsin Rapids to join pool play there. The Woodticks meet the Everest Merchants at 8 p.m. on Friday before closing out pool play against the Spring Valley Hawks each Saturday or Sunday, depending on result. The Rivermen face the loser of Friday’s Rapids Redhawks/La Crosse 35ers on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. and play the winner of that first game on Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

Ellsworth is the destination for the Cavaliers as the join a pool with the Whittlesey Reds and Iron City Miners. The Cavs and Miners meet at 1 p.m. on Saturday and will go on to face the Reds either Saturday night or Sunday afternoon, based on result.

The top teams from pool play around the state advance to the WBA Finals in games that will be split between Carson Park and Jon Soiney Memorial Field on Aug. 18-19. Sunday’s semifinals and championship games will be held in Osseo.

Eight different CRBL teams have won league championships including four in this year’s field (Tilden, Eau Claire Bears, Eau Claire Cavaliers, Osseo). The Tigers (125), Bears (60), Merchants (46) and LumberJacks (44) lead the league in WBA games played all-time.

This year marks the 75th overall WBA tournament and this year’s nine CRBL teams in the tourney are a league record.

