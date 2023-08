Three Chippewa River Baseball League teams have advanced into the second weekend of the Wisconsin Baseball Association state tournament.

The Tilden Tigers, Osseo Merchants and Eau Claire Cavaliers are moving on after unbeaten efforts this past weekend in the opening round of the tourney. Those three are among the final 12 teams to compete this coming weekend in the final weekend of the state tournament in Eau Claire and Osseo.

The Tigers and Merchants both logged two victories in a regional over the weekend in Augusta.

Tilden defeated the Elmwood Expos 13-3 and the Marshfield Chaparrals 13-0. Tanner Halvorson was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and three runs batted in to start against Elmwood. Lucas Steinmetz added three hits including a double and two runs scored while Drew Steinmetz had two hits, three runs scored and one run batted in. That was more than enough run support for PJ LeQuia, who pitched all seven innings with seven strikeouts while allowing three earned runs. Five runs in the second inning set the tone for the win over the Chaparrals. Drew Steinmetz, Halvorson, Nolan Baier and Jon Schoch had two hits apiece with Drew Steinmetz and Baier driving in two runs apiece. Ben Steinmetz had three runs batted in and doubled in support of Stephen Scatassa and Adam LaRock, who teamed up for the shutout with Scatassa striking out five in six innings before LaRock threw a scoreless seventh.

Osseo started with a 12-1 win over the Plum City Blues before blanking the La Crescent Cardinals 8-0. Nolan Matson doubled twice in a 3-for-4 effort and Jesse Brockman added three hits in the win. Gabe Richardson also doubled twice and drove in two, as did Todd Wienkes, Ryan Freitag and Joe Zawacki. Laidel Torres allowed one unearned run in seven innings with six strikeouts over Plum City.

In Ellsworth, the Cavaliers won both games by defeating the Iron City Miners 11-1 and the Whittlesey Reds 4-3. Jaxon Vance struck out 13 in seven strong innings versus the Miners while Campbell Kapanke and Jack Redwine homered and had two hits each for the Cavs. Cole Tyman scored twice and had two hits. Two runs in the eighth and ninth innings lifted the Cavs to a come-from-behind win over the Reds. Caden Erickson homered as a part of a 2-for-5 effort with two runs batted in and Jake Fischer tossed two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win.

The Chippewa Falls LumberJacks lost their two regional games in Hayward, falling to the Washburn Sharptails 10-6 and Hayward Hawks 7-4. At the same site the Jim Falls Sturgeons fell in a pair of one-run games to the Lake Superior Sea Dogs 13-12 and the Spooner Cardinals 4-3. Bobby Soran blasted a grand slam in a 3-for-4 effort with four runs batted in against the Sea Dogs while Jake Eslinger had two hits and two runs batted in. Soran, Liam Brennan and Ryan Krumenauer had two hits apiece against the Cardinals. Peter Thaler allowed two earned runs in seven innings on the mound for the Sturgeons.

The Cadott Red Sox split their first two WBA tourney games since 1985, falling to the defending state champion River Falls Fighting Fish 9-2 before routing the Glidden Orioles 10-1 in River Falls. Jonah Hanson and Cole Bakkum each drove in one run for the Red Sox against the top-seeded Fighting Fish. Zack Thiesse went the distance in the win over the Orioles, striking out nine and allowing one earned run. Henry Wilkinson was 3-for-3 with two walks and three runs batted in while Chad Kron, Jonah Hanson, Sam Feck and Ethan Bartels had two hits apiece and Kron drove in three.

Also in River Falls, the Eau Claire Bears fell in matchups to the Norwalk Knights 12-5 and Hudson River Bats 8-4. Wisconsin Rapids was the site for two regionals as the Bloomer Woodticks fell to the Everest Merchants 8-1 and Spring Valley Hawks 6-0. The Eau Claire Rivermen split two meetings in Rapids, besting the La Crosse 35ers 4-2 before being shut out by the Rapids Redhawks 9-0.

The Tigers, Merchants and Cavaliers join the Holmen Features, Hayward Hawks, Spooner Cardinals, Hudson River Bats, River Falls Fighting Fish, Brill Millers, Everest Merchants, Rapids Riverhawks and Viroqua Sox as the final 12 teams left to advance to this weekend's state finals. Games will be held Friday through Sunday and hosted at Carson Park in Eau Claire and Soiney Field at Merchants Park in Osseo. Seeding meetings for the state finals will be held Tuesday night to determine the schedule.

IN PHOTOS: Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23