Chippewa sports briefs

COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Darner out as Green Bay coach
GREEN BAY — Linc Darner is out as the men’s basketball coach at Green Bay after posting winning records in four of his five seasons on the job.
Chancellor Michael Alexander confirmed the move Monday, saying in a statement that the university and coach “have decided to part ways.”
Stadium first reported Darner’s exit.
Darner owned a 92-80 record at Green Bay. The Phoenix went 17-16 this past season and lost to Northern Kentucky in the Horizon League Tournament semifinals.
“We appreciate the leadership of Coach Darner and his focus on coaching and mentoring the outstanding student-athletes that have been part of this program during his tenure as head coach,” Alexander said. “We are a Division I university and remain committed to continuing the legacy of our outstanding Division I athletics program in the future.”
Athletic director Charles Guthrie said in a statement that school officials thank Darner “for his service and strong commitment to our student-athletes here at UW-Green Bay and to the Green Bay community over the past five years. Guthrie added that “we wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”
Guthrie said a national search for Darner’s successor will begin immediately.
In Darner’s debut season at Green Bay in 2015-2016, the Phoenix went 23-13 and earned the school’s first NCAA Tournament bid in 20 years. The Phoenix lost to Texas A&M in the first round — Green Bay’s only NCAA Tournament win came in 1994, under coach Dick Bennett over California.
Darner’s teams followed that up by going 18-14, 13-20, 21-17 and 17-16 over the next four seasons. His squads went 11-7 or better in Horizon League competition four of his five seasons.
The 49-year-old Darner has an overall head coaching record of 384-197 that also includes 13 seasons at Division II programs—four at Saint Joseph’s (Indiana) and nine at Florida Southern. He led Florida Southern to a Division II national championship in 2015.
NFL
Miller promoted by league
NEW YORK — The NFL has moved longtime executive Jeff Miller into the role of executive vice president of communications, public affairs and policy.
Miller, who has overseen the league’s health and safety initiatives since 2012, will maintain those duties and continue to report directly to Commissioner Roger Goodell.
“Jeff’s experience, from policy development, to government relations and philanthropic endeavors, as well as continuing to champion our highest priority, the health and safety of players, makes him the right fit, especially today,” Goodell said Monday. “Jeff has the trust and confidence of club ownership, partners, and league colleagues alike, as health and safety efforts have collaborated with the competition committee and the football community at all levels.”
Miller has played a major role in the NFL’s efforts to drive innovation in protective equipment, and in the use of data and engineering on several levels, including rules changes. He has overseen support of independent medical research and in 2016, the league and its 32 team owners pledged $100 million to fund those efforts.
One particular safety issue, the helmet poster jointly compiled by the league and the players’ union, approves, rates and even bans helmets available from manufacturers. Last season, nearly 100 percent of NFL players chose top-performing helmets in those rankings.
Miller also has contributed to the permanent adoption of safety-focused kickoff rules changes, and to using artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance player safety.
