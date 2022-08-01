Chippewa sports briefs

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Badgers open Battle 4 Atlantis vs. Dayton

MADISON -- The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team will open this season's Battle 4 Atlantis against a team it only has played once.

The Badgers will face Dayton for the first time since they defeated the Flyers 105-93 in December 1961. The game is set for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Imperial Arena in the Bahamas.

Dayton finished third in the Atlantic 10 last season with a 14-4 record, 24-11 overall. The Flyers missed the NCAA Tournament but earned a No. 1 seed in the NIT. They were knocked out in the second round by Vanderbilt.

How UW coaches approach international recruiting as a 'reverse study abroad' advantage

The game between Dayton and UW is the second at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Defending national champion Kansas opens the tournament against NC State. Southern Cal and BYU will play in the third game, with Tennessee and Butler closing the first day of competition.

The 12-game, three-day tournament, regarded as one of the most challenging early season events each year, falls during the Thanksgiving holiday with games scheduled for Nov. 23-25 in the Bahamas.

This will be UW’s third appearance in the tournament, which it last won in 2014, with Frank Kaminsky earning tournament MVP honors.

UW won the tournament it competed in over Thanksgiving week last season. The Badgers beat Texas A&M, then-ranked No. 12 Houston and Saint Mary’s to win the Maui Invitational, which was held in Las Vegas.

Former star Johnny Davis earned was named tournament MVP after averaging 23.7 points, 6.7 rebound, 2.3 steals and 1.3 assists in UW's three wins. Returning senior Tyler Wahl also was named to the all-tournament team.

UW hasn’t announced its entire schedule, but the Badgers also are scheduled to play Stanford (Nov. 11), Wake Forest (Nov. 29) and Marquette (Dec. 3) before Big Ten play starts.

NFL

Watson suspension is 6 games

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for six games Monday after being accused by two dozen women in Texas of sexual misconduct during massage treatments, in what a disciplinary officer said was behavior “more egregious than any before reviewed by the NFL.”

The punishment handed out by the game’s disciplinary officer, former federal judge Sue L. Robinson, fell well short of what the NFL had asked for: an open-ended suspension of at least a year and a fine of at least $5 million for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Watson, who played for four seasons with Houston before being traded to Cleveland in March, recently settled 23 of 24 lawsuits filed by women alleging sexual harassment and assault during the treatments in 2020 and 2021.

The NFL has three days to appeal the decision

“Although this is the most significant punishment ever imposed on an NFL player for allegations of nonviolent sexual conduct, Mr. Watson’s pattern of conduct is more egregious than any before reviewed by the NFL,” Robinson wrote in the conclusion to her 16-page report.

Even though the only discipline in the collective bargaining agreement is a fine or suspension, Robinson mandated as condition of reinstatement that Watson should “limit his massage therapy to Club-directed sessions and Club-approved massage therapists for the duration of his career.”

She added that Watson must have “no adverse involvement with law enforcement and must not commit any additional violations" of the NFL's personal conduct policy.

The NFL Players Association already stated it would abide by Robinson's ruling. If either side appeals, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell or someone he designates will make the decision, per terms of the CBA. The union then could try to challenge that ruling in federal court.

MLB

Braves bring back Adrianza

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves re-acquired infielder Ehire Adrianza from the Washington Nationals in exchange for a minor league outfielder on Monday.

The Braves cleared a spot for Adrianza when veteran Robinson Canó was designated for assignment after batting .154 in nine games.

As the Braves await the return of second baseman Ozzie Albies from a broken left foot, which is expected by late August, Adrianza provides depth behind Orlando Arcia.

The Nationals acquired outfielder Trey Harris, who hit .238 for Double-A Mississippi this season.

ROYALS TRADE FOR MISIEWICZ: The Kansas City Royals acquired left-hander Anthony Misiewicz from the Seattle Mariners for cash considerations Monday.

The 27-year-old Misiewicz, who will be added to the Royals' 40-man roster and optioned to Triple-A Omaha, appeared in 17 games for Seattle this season with a 4.61 ERA. He was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on June 10, where he had a 3.65 ERA in 13 appearances.