Chippewa TV

Thursday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL AFL: Sydney at Collingwood, FS1, 2:30 a.m.

AUTO RACING FIA Formula E Championship: Qualifying, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin, FS2, 7 a.m.; FIA Formula E Championship: The Berlin ePrix, Round 7, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin, FS2, noon; Formula One: Practice 1, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom, ESPN2, 4:55 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF EPGA Tour Golf: The English Championship, First Round, Hanbury Manor Golf Course, Hertfordshire, England, GOLF, 9 a.m.; LPGA Tour Golf: The Marathon Classic, First Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio, GOLF, noon; PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, First Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, ESPN, 3 p.m.; U.S. Women’s Amateur: Round of 16, Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md., GOLF, 3 p.m.; Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Portland Open, First Round, Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, North Plains, Ore., GOLF, 6 p.m.

HORSE RACING NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, 1 p.m.

KOREAN LEAGUE BASEBALL LG at Kia, ESPN, 4:25 a.m.; Lotte at Doosan, ESPN, 4:25 a.m. (Friday)