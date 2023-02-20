THURSDAY

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: Penn St. at Ohio St., FS1, 5:30 p.m.; Memphis at Wichita St., ESPN2, 6 p.m.; Longwood at Gardner-Webb, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Michigan at Rutgers, FS1, 7:30 p.m.; Southern Cal at Colorado, ESPN2, 8 p.m; Tennessee State at UT-Martin, ESPNU, 8 p.m.; UCLA at Utah, FS1, 10 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Mount St. Mary's at Rider, ESPNU, 10 a.m.; Little Rock at SIU Edwardsville, ESPNU, 4 p.m.; South Carolina at Tennessee, ESPN, 6 p.m.; Gonzaga at San Diego, ESPN2, 10 p.m.

GOLF: DP World Tour: The Hero Indiana Open, First Round, DLF Golf & Country Club - The Gary Player Course, Gurgaon, India, GOLF, 2 a.m.; PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, First Round, PGA National Members Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., GOLF, 1 p.m.; LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Second Round, Siam Country Club - Pattaya Old Course, Pong, Thailand, GOLF, 9 p.m.

NBA: Memphis at Philadelphia, TNT, 6:30 p.m.; Golden State at LA Lakers, TNT, 9 p.m.

NHL: Minnesota at Columbus, BSN, 6 p.m.; Calgary at Vegas, ESPN, 8 p.m.