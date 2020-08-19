Chippewa TV

Thursday
FISHING Bassmaster Elite Series: From Lake St. Claire, ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.; Bassmaster Elite Series: From Lake St. Claire, ESPN2, 10 a.m.
GOLF LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women’s Open, First Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom, GOLF, 4:30 a.m.; EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa Wales Open, First Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, United Kingdom, GOLF, 7:30 a.m.; LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women’s Open, First Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom, GOLF, 9 a.m.; Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, First Round, Scarlet Course, Arlington, Ohio, GOLF, noon; PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, First Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass., GOLF, 2 p.m.; PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops’ Big Cedar Lodge, Second Round, Buffalo Ridge Springs Course, Hollister, Mo., GOLF, 6:30 p.m.; LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women’s Open, Second Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom, GOLF, 4:30 a.m. (Friday).
HORSE RACING NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, noon.
MLB Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR Philadelphia at Toronto, MLBN, noon; Detroit at Chicago White Sox, ESPN2, 1 p.m.; NY Mets at Miami OR LA Dodgers at Seattle, MLBN, 5 p.m.; Milwaukee at Minnesota, FS1, 6 p.m.; Arizona at Oakland OR Cincinnati at St. Louis, MLBN, 8:30 p.m.
KOREAN LEAGUE BASEBALL NC at Kia, ESPN2, 4:25 a.m.; KT at Hanwha, ESPN2, 4:25 a.m. (Friday).
NBA Eastern Conference First Round: Miami vs. Indiana, Game 2, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN, noon; Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 2, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN, 2:30 p.m.; Eastern Conference First Round: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, Game 2, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN, 5 p.m.; 2020 NBA Draft Lottery, ESPN, 7:30 p.m.; Western Conference First Round: Portland vs. LA Lakers, Game 2, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN, 8 p.m.
NHL Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, NBCSN, 6 p.m.; Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.
RUGBY NRL: Melbourne at Parramatta, FS2, 4:30 a.m.; NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Penrith, FS1, 3 a.m. (Friday); NRL: Saint-George at Brisbane, FS2, 5 a.m. (Friday).
WNBA Chicago vs. New York, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN, 6 p.m.; Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN, 9 p.m.
