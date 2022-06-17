WATCH NOW: Healthcare Workforce Education and Training Institute opens in Chippewa Falls

The Dove Healthcare Community Foundation announced its grand opening of the Healthcare Workforce Training Institute on Thursday. Classes began last week.

The training center provides specialized education in order to increase and advance the healthcare workforce in Northwest Wisconsin.

The 75-hour training program is broken down into 42 hours of class and 33 hours of clinical experience and labs.

The institute will graduate almost 400 students in 2022 from the nurse aide training program, Director Paula Gibson said.

“Our goal is to help 600 students successfully complete the class in 2023,” Gibson said. “These students will become certified nursing assistants in just two weeks and start providing direct patient care at a healthcare employer of their choice.”

The institute is a state-approved provider for the nurse aide training program, CBRF (caregivers employed by a community based residential facility) assisted living classes and medication aide classes.

It also offers basic life support for healthcare professionals, first aid and CPR/AED to the community as well as a Virtual Dementia Tour which allows people to experience the effects of dementia, through virtual reality. The simulation allows participants to gain a better understanding of the physical and mental challenges of those living with dementia.

“Our goal is for participants to leave the training with increased empathy, critical to providing quality care for those with memory loss,” Gibson said. “Community groups, businesses and healthcare providers are invited to register for this training.”

The aging population is growing at a rapid pace, Foundation Board Member Bert Richards said. “The providers we depend on for care are experiencing caregiver vacancy rates like never before. The Dove Healthcare Community Foundation is very concerned about this, and so we are honored to be part of the solution that will surely help alleviate this challenge.”

According to the Long-Term Workforce Crisis Report by a coalition of provider associations, 40% of providers reported staff vacancy rates over 30%. There are 23,165 vacant caregiver positions, up from 16,500 in 2018. 43% of Wisconsin providers are limiting admissions of residents because of staffing vacancies.

Meanwhile the percentage of people in Wisconsin aged 85 or older is projected to increase 112% in the next 20 years.

Gibson said students can take classes at the institute while also enrolled at other programs, like at Chippewa Valley Technical College. The program is looking to offer hybrid classes which will combine face-to-face instruction with online learning.

Currently the institute has classroom and clinical sites in Bloomer, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, Oswego and Rice Lake.

The program is actively seeking additional instructors to expand class offerings, she said.

The public is invited to tour the institute during an open house on July 14 between 3 and 5 p.m.

