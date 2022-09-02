Archivists and historians help ensure Chippewa County history stays alive

Four decades ago Anne Keller launched the Chippewa County Genealogical Society. Now she’s the president of the organization, looking to help connect current residents of Chippewa County with the past.

Working alongside Keller, regularly, is Dave Gordon, president of Chippewa County Historical Society.

Wendy Sullivan is a volunteer with the Chippewa County Genealogical Society and Chippewa County Historical Society who also coordinates the Weekly Time Capsule photos and captions in The Chippewa Herald.

Then there’s Gary Swartz, former president of Chippewa County Archaeological Society.

Donna Bourget, who has been with ​the Chippewa County Historical Society (history center) since 2005, worked for years in the Chippewa County Genealogical Society. She now works on photos for ​the Chippewa County Historical Society.

“I’m a photo archivist. I take the photos, and I assess and digitize them, and put them in the filing cabinet,” said Donna Bourget. “If anyone wants to come and get a photo, ask me and if we have it, I will give them a digital copy.”

The Chippewa County Genealogical Society and Chippewa County Historical Society act like two hands on the same body. Their goal is to make sure that everyone gets help tracking down their own individual, local and state history. Much of that work takes place at the Chippewa County History Center in Chippewa Falls.

“Unfortunately, we're not open to the public yet, but we are answering what they call ‘queries’ which means that if people have a question about their family, we try to answer the questions,” Keller said.

The Chippewa County History Center is set to open sometime this fall. The center is impressive. It will offer up everything from a museum space, to rentable rooms, to archives and resources for researchers.

In the meantime the work continues, as it must, always. Tracking down photos for locals is a time-consuming labor.

“We've got about 10,000 photos, and we've got many, many photos that we don't have a name to,” Keller said.

That makes searching for them difficult, she said.

There’s a vigorous group of archivists and historians who oversee many of the efforts, not just with the Chippewa County Genealogical Society but also the Chippewa County Historical Society.

“We just inherited a whole bunch of photo negatives,” said Dave Gordon, president of Chippewa County Historical Society. “They’re great and there’s so, so many.”

One member of the group said they inherited 100,000 photos, another says 290,000 so even when it comes to counting those, there’s some discrepancy and uncertainty. But the point is they have them, and are working diligently to preserve history.

“We have the whole collection of glass slides, which is pretty impressive,” said Bourget.

Bourget has been doing historic research for awhile and she has some advice for novices: “If you’re looking to track down family history, start with an online search, but don’t bypass your local historians and archivists,” said Keller.

“Just start by talking to your oldest relative or someone who's already done some research, or look online to see if there's something that has been printed,” she said.

There are many resources on site.

“We have surnames, the cemetery index, the master index, which we've got half a million names indexed, telling you where to go specifically for that person in this library,” Swartz said. “And it's not just family history. We research Chippewa history (and) the area’s history. We run about 50/50 between family and historic research. So we'll take either.”

What you may want to know is if these resources are digitized.

The answer is, ‘sort of.’

“We don't have enough space online right now. With our old resources, we couldn't dump it all online properly. So we're waiting to get here,” Schwartz said. “We're going to look into doing more of that. But right now we don't have the personnel either.”

Sullivan said they are upgrading the digital capacity and options so that they can have a proper server like any large businesses would have.

“Someplace where we can store everything. It'll be one central location, versus working one computer to the next computer, or having backup drives, like we have now,” she said. “So we're really upgrading at this point.”

But the point is to make connections between past and present, something that Dave Gordon doesn’t take lightly.

“There's a lot of cool stuff that you stumble across. My story is that we have a fairly large Spanish galleon that's about as big as this glass case in front of us,” he said. “I walked by it one day and it said ‘made by Harold McDonald in a colony shop.’ I know Harold McDonald. My in-laws were his surrogate parents. He was at Pearl Harbor when it was bombed in the Navy. I grew up at the colony as an orphan. So it was like, ‘it's a small world.’”

These small world connections were part of the purpose behind the Time Capsule, which runs weekly in the Chippewa Herald. It’s overseen and coordinated by Sullivan. The Time Capsule started in 2016.

“We are just shy of about 300 weeks so far. The idea behind it was that we wanted to highlight to the community the rich archives that we have, of the photo history here. So Donna was really important in that she would go and find a neat topic. And then we'd say ‘hey, Donna, do you have a picture of this?’ And you know, she would go in and find it,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan said they’d then try to tie the article into an historic newspaper article because the newspaper goes back quite a ways.

“Being a small town. Much of that was documented in papers throughout the years, so we could find things that tied into it. And it was just a great way to highlight to the community that we're expanding our History Center and highlight that we've got these great archives,” Sullivan said. “Come see us. You’ll be glad you did.”

If you’d like to keep up with history please see our Time Capsule collection at The Chippewa Herald.

Each week, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.