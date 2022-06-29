Athletic Booster Club gives $170,00 to Chippewa Falls High School

When Steve Gibbs first joined the Chippewa Falls Senior High School Athletic Booster Club, he said the school budgets were pretty thin.

“Usually the first thing that happens when school budgets are thin, is they cut out extracurricular activities,” Gibbs said. “We decided that we didn’t want that ever to happen.”

The booster club started raising money to pay for high school athletic necessities decades ago. When Gibbs started with the club 10 years ago, it was bringing in about $60,000 annually. Cut to 2022 and that amount rose to $178,497 which is about three and a half times what it was two years ago at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The booster club recently presented the Chippewa Falls Athletic Department for a check for $170,000. That money ensures that the Senior High School has what it needs to continue offering a wide range of sports activities to students and that those athletes don’t go without.

The money will be put towards common needs for athletic teams such as uniforms, equipment, tournaments and traveling costs.

The club raises money through concession stand sales, special events, raffles and donations from the community.

The largest portion of funds comes from its Extravaganza Event held each April at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls.

“We have eight showcases. You can purchase raffle tickets and win great prizes,” Gibbs said. “We have live auctions and games.”

Three years ago the Extravaganza raised its one millionth dollar, Gibbs said.

These fundraisers are done in addition to the always running Contributing Cardinal Program, which allows alumni and current family and community members to donate to the athletic program privately and publicly to ensure the needs of the department are met.

The Contributing Cardinal program helps local businesses to support the athletic programs at sporting events and advertise their participation inside the eight page handout.

That alone raised about $24,000 for the Chippewa Falls Athletic Department this year, Gibbs said.

The booster clubs fundraising efforts are meant to ensure that nobody who is struggling financially has to forego participation in sports, Gibbs said.

Gibbs said his kids played hockey, and it cost many hundreds of dollars for each of them to do so in Eau Claire. Chippewa Falls has worked hard to curtail its sports costs for students and their families in an effort to address rising costs, he said.

Students pay $20 per sport but no more than $40 total. If a student plays three sports a year, instead of paying $60, they only pay $40. Families spend no more than $100 each. So if a family has multiple children playing multiple sports the savings add up quickly.

This will be Gibbs 10th year working with the booster club.

‘I've been president for four years over two different stints,” he said.

Gibbs said he’s been talked into working with the Booster Club for another four years — he’ll be the vice president for two years and then return as president for two years.

The club’s success is a testament to the support of the community which continues to step up and make sure that students have what they need, he said.

“We could never get this done without our great volunteers and the community, businesses and people in Chippewa Valley that support us,” Gibbs said. “None of this is possible without them.”

