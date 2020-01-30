Ambient Inks -- the Valley's great garage startup story

“It’s reiterated the fact that to make positive change you have to push yourself and take risks that aren’t easy. It’s always easy to get caught up in the day to day stress of the work, but I feel so grateful when I’m able to reflect at the impact we’re making on the community and beyond!”

Two crazy kidsIn a decade, Ambient Inks grew from two to 24, from a garage where T-shirts were printed by hand to Water Street with machines humming.

“Ten years flew by in the blink of an eye,” Brunner said. “Aaron and I were just two crazy kids with a passion for screen printing.”

But Brunner remembers the toil and joys.

“With each expansion came extreme feelings of joy, excitement, and terror. I think the fact that we were so young and willing to take risks helped sway our decision making a bit.”

And Brunner also remembers all who helped.

“The amount of support we had from our friends and family was so crucial,” he said. “When we picked up our first screen printing setup, it was from a friend of a friend, so we didn’t really know what to expect, but it was our best option at the time.”

They drove to Chicago with not much more than hope in the tank.