Concierge contractor builds Chippewa Valley homes, relationships

All entrepreneurs seek to differentiate themselves from the competition.

Machmeier does this by approaching general contracting as if she were a concierge — the hotel professional whose business is knowing everything and everyone in a town.

Machmeier emulates a concierge because building or remodeling a home is an amalgam of hundreds of decisions. By the time the buyers have made their 51st or 103rd decision, their focus is depleted and their decision-making might be willy-nilly, just to get it done. Machmeier makes a point of being there, whenever needed, for decision after decision, making her 20 years of expertise available to clients.

“For many it’s a first-time experience, so I offer assistance in selections of materials, space planning, design and vision for the whole package and engage with them so they understand the process. I attend most planning meetings and provide support through all of the decision making.”

There are an ever-expanding number of options, which is both good and bad, for it can be fun to choose and customize, but overwhelming too.