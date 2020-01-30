Concierge contractor builds Valley homes, relationships

There were also three buildings already there, all built in the 1920s: a two-story, four-bedroom house, a small, unattached garage, and a Clover Farm store that also had the local post office located in the back.

“My parents owned the grocery store for 35 years and then sold it and the post office remained. My dad was a part time photographer and had a studio.”

The DNR was quite precise about the sites of the old buildings and the site of Gilberts’ new home, as the new house had to be built within the footprint of the three, old buildings and not a foot closer. Further complicating the build was the fact that Gilberts was working at the Great Lakes Naval Base in Chicago throughout the build.

“Linda reassured me that she had built homes before for clients that were out of the area and it had worked well,” Gilberts said. “Our weekly or biweekly phone conversations, email correspondence and multiple trips north from Chicago worked well for both of us. Linda would send me monthly timelines of scheduled contractors and placed a seven-month projection of April ground-breaking through November move in time frame. She held to that schedule from day one and insured the various contractors met her deadlines.”

Gilberts knows all about deadlines.