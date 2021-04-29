Neal Zygarlicke: Chamber workforce initiatives will require collaboration

For many employers, these positions needed to be filled weeks ago. To continue to develop economically it is important for us to make a significant push to attract and retain workers in this area. That is why the Chamber has taken on two workforce initiatives.

The first is a Talent Attraction Campaign that will help gain new employees from outside the area. The digital campaign will highlight the access to countless recreational activities and amenities available that we currently enjoy in our everyday life.

It will also display the assortment of job opportunities available within our various industry sectors.

Our second initiative is to provide a resource to our employers in the form of a digital Relocation Guide. This website will be a go-to resource for business owners and Human Resource professionals to use with relocating families and individuals settling into our community.

What better way is there to welcome an individual or family than to get them connected to the resources they need and get them involved in our community to make this place feel like home?

To best complete and enhance these initiatives and address this workforce need, we will need a collaborative effort in the next one to three years coming out of the pandemic. The La Crosse Area had successful collaboration years ago, has done it while overcoming the current pandemic, and can absolutely do it in the not-so-distant future.

Neal Zygarlicke is CEO, La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0