Neal Zygarlicke: Chamber workforce initiatives will require collaboration

The other day I was thumbing through files at the Chamber and found an old Lee Group newspaper clipping from July 3, 1966, out of Davenport, Iowa. The article was celebrating the City of La Crosse being named an “All-American City.”
La Crosse at the time was one of 13 cities within the entire country to be given the recognition.
I was not surprised that La Crosse was recognized with such an honor back in 1966, but I was surprised that it was “under the threat of a flood [in 1965 that] La Crosse learned the meaning of cooperation” to move its economy forward.
The large-scale threat of a flood in 1965 and how La Crosse responded draws a slight comparison to the threat of the pandemic we have experienced in 2020 and 2021.
In working with businesses in all industries throughout the area, the Chamber has seen an incredible amount of collaboration between large, medium, and small businesses, nonprofit organizations, village, city and county governments, as well as countless individuals. It is this type of collaboration that will continue to drive the La Crosse area forward.
A collaborative effort beyond the pandemic will be needed to address the area’s workforce needs, primarily with attracting and retaining workers to our area. A quick Indeed.com search sheds a small light on the tremendous number of jobs available in the area. Internships, part-time roles, and full-time positions are open that need to be filled.
For many employers, these positions needed to be filled weeks ago. To continue to develop economically it is important for us to make a significant push to attract and retain workers in this area. That is why the Chamber has taken on two workforce initiatives.
The first is a Talent Attraction Campaign that will help gain new employees from outside the area. The digital campaign will highlight the access to countless recreational activities and amenities available that we currently enjoy in our everyday life.
It will also display the assortment of job opportunities available within our various industry sectors.
Our second initiative is to provide a resource to our employers in the form of a digital Relocation Guide. This website will be a go-to resource for business owners and Human Resource professionals to use with relocating families and individuals settling into our community.
What better way is there to welcome an individual or family than to get them connected to the resources they need and get them involved in our community to make this place feel like home?
To best complete and enhance these initiatives and address this workforce need, we will need a collaborative effort in the next one to three years coming out of the pandemic. The La Crosse Area had successful collaboration years ago, has done it while overcoming the current pandemic, and can absolutely do it in the not-so-distant future.
Neal Zygarlicke is CEO, La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce