Sun Country Airlines will serve Chippewa Valley Regional Airport

The US Department of Transportation has issued an order selecting Sun Country Airlines to provide scheduled passenger service to the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport.

“The decision by the US DOT to select Sun Country Airlines to serve the region provides an exciting opportunity to work with an Ultra-Low-Cost Carrier that is already utilized by many area travelers,” said Charity Zich, airport director. “We look forward to working with Sun Country and thank the Department for expediting their carrier selection process.”

Full service is planned to start in early December with tickets available to purchase soon.

Sun Country Airlines will provide two flights per week to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and at least two flights per week seasonally to Ft. Myers, FL, Orlando, FL and Las Vegas, NV. The rotation of the seasonal hub will adjust based upon the time of year.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Sun Country Airlines flies 98 routes and serves 78 cities through the United States, Mexico, Central America, Canada and the Caribbean.

“Sun Country is excited to bring new service to the Chippewa Valley,” said Grant Whitney, Sun Country Airlines chief revenue officer. “We appreciate the enthusiasm of and partnership with the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport to connect Eau Claire with Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and the 78 destinations we serve and to provide service to Las Vegas, Orlando and Fort Myers.”

Sun Country is already well known to Wisconsin residents with service in Green Bay, Milwaukee and Madison. Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier that deploys shared resources across scheduled service, charter and cargo businesses.

All Sun Country flights will be provided on a 186-seat Boeing 737-800.

Schedules and ticket availability will be announced on the airport website at www.chippewavalleyairport.com.