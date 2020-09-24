Celebrate the community, don't put it at risk: Mayo Dr. cautions against Oktoberfest gatherings

He said health officials have changed messaging from "social distancing" to "physical distancing" to make sure individuals are still keeping their mental health in mind by socializing with friends and families.

Ways to remain social and safe, he said, include doing things virtually, always wearing a mask, gathering in small groups outdoors or by creating a "bubble."

Much like the plan of the NBA, a social bubble would be a small, core group of individuals that socialize together.

The bubble members would avoid socializing outside the group to limit the amount of risk, so health officials say you should choose people you know can be trustworthy. And allowing for flexibility is just as important.

"The most important thing I tell people about this bubble approach, though, is that you have to have a mindset of anyone can cancel at the last minute for anything," O'Horo said, "because the second somebody thinks they might have an infection, they should be able to say, I'm going to skip dinner, or I'm going to skip this or that without any real repercussions."

The numbers of cases in young adults is climbing, and though the disease caused by the virus is less likely to be serious in younger individuals, acting under the mind set that you're immune is dangerous for the community.