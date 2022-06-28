Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center launches census to identify needs of locals

The Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ Center provides services and programs for Wisconsin residents living in Chippewa, Dunn and Eau Claire Counties. But the center does more than organize events and educational experiences. It provides a sense of community for LGBTQIA+ locals.

Staff are also working to distribute a census for the second year in a row. The first LGBTQ+ census was conducted in the area last year and now the 2022 census is live.

The census asks people to self-report on a number of issues: how they identify, their employment status, demographics, experiences with local schools and workplaces and how accepting the region is, are a few of the many questions the census addresses.

That work is ongoing, said the center’s new Executive Director, Kayla Johnson.

“A lot of that is getting people in this area to respond and to say what's going on in the area, what matters to them, what affects their lives, but that also can then extend out into remote areas,” she said. “We want to know, in these smaller towns, what do people need, what would they like to see?”

Johnson said in some ways the information that the census provides can help organizations identify what they should be doing to help locals.

The idea for the census came from Vice President of Library Resources at the Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ center, Matt Klein. Klein made the census forms and the center staff have been working to spread those as far as possible across the region.

“We got help from the Eau Claire County Health Department in sharing it this year and they're helping us develop it a little more,” said Vice President of Media, Charles Payseur.

Payseur said the County Health Department encouraged the center to include more health information in the census questions.

“That way we can sort of help each other so that the census will be a resource for more than just us. It was always the intent that other organizations can look through the data and see the needs in the area,” he said.

Census respondents live in a diverse region and the hope is that more respondents from small towns will take the time to complete it this year.

“We have some respondents from pretty far out in the most remote areas,” Payseur said. “We saw people responding from Cadott and other really small towns which is encouraging.”

Payseur and Klein have been working on most of the number crunching with the surveys. The survey does not require answers to any of its questions which can make interpreting the data a more rigorous process.

“Matt Klein was very adamant about making none of the information we seek required,” Payseur said. “You're able to answer as much as you want because we do not want to create a barrier. People can answer only what they're comfortable with sharing and it's also an anonymous survey.”

Payseur said that despite the challenges of data interpretation it's still very interesting to go through the responses, find the big picture and identify who might be struggling and who might be facing more discrimination.

Addressing discrimination and isolation is paramount to the center’s work, especially now.

“What we keep on hearing, basically at every level is that discrimination has gotten acutely worse in the last two years, as rhetoric at the political level has sort of funneled outrage and hate at our most vulnerable communities,” Payseur said.

Johnson said there are a lot more people reacting more publicly and more negatively to LGBTQIA+ individuals in recent times than in years before.

“Even though the scale of rights has expanded and visibility has increased, and people can more easily find accepting communities if you’ve looked at any of the data it’s easy to see there’s a lot of mental health issues, especially with LGBTQ+ youth,” Johnson said. “I mean it's still a very deadly time to be queer, unfortunately.”

Johnson said that the more they progress forward the more pushback appears.

“You're seeing a lot of specific pushback against the transgender community particularly and against gender nonconforming communities as well,” she said. “A lot of that public backlash is based around protecting children. There’s anger and hate from people who don't want to see an extension or continuation of a lot of our rights.”

In an effort to extend services and create understanding, the center is expanding its work in Chippewa County. It has a larger presence now than in past years in Chippewa Falls, thanks to Transforming The Valley — a sibling organization dedicated to transgender issues in downtown Chippewa Falls, Payseur said.

“We are known as an organization located in downtown Eau Claire, but it is something we are trying to be more intentional about — forging partnerships in more other areas,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the center routinely gets people participating in events such as Pride In The Park from all over the region and many of their volunteers come from small towns.

Payseur said the Chippewa Falls YMCA has recently reached out to the center to work on programming. Other organizations like the ACLU — Wisconsin Chippewa Valley Chapter, recently partnered with the center on an educational panel about censorship.

“Locally, it's about making connections with organizations and libraries so that we can sort of be a part of the resources that people are aware of,” Payseur said. “So that they can refer to us and that we can refer to other places.”

Going forward the center is hoping to launch a resource guide, which will cover resources, businesses, people and organizations throughout the region. It will help people connect with places and organizations in Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls and the more remote towns in Chippewa and Dunn Counties.

For questions, requests, or feedback on the census please email library@cvlgbt.org. See the full results of the 2021 census here.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.