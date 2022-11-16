$1,000 gift to Menomonie Public Library becomes $3,000

The Menomonie Public Library received a $1,000 gift to be used to get the word out to the community about all the library has to offer.

The anonymous giver requested that together, the Friends of the Menomonie Public Library and the Menomonie Public Library Foundation match the gift. The two groups decided to go above and beyond that request and each matched the gift with $1,000, for a total donation of $3,000!

Since public funding does not cover all of the library’s costs, the library is extremely grateful for generous donations such as this from community members and the continued commitments from the Friends and the Foundation so that it can continue to make a positive impact in Dunn County.

If you are interested in donating a gift of any amount, please contact Joleen Sterk, Menomonie Public Library director, at sterkj@menomonielibrary.org.