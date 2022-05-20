2 grants fund Menomonie Farmers Market Match program

The Chronic Disease Prevention Team, an action team a part of Health Dunn Right, received two grants, one from Marshfield Clinic Health System and another from Mayo Clinic Health System, totaling $6,000 in order to fund the 2022 Menomonie Farmers Market Match program.

What is the Market Match?

In 2021, the Chronic Disease Prevention team received a grant from the Community Foundations of Dunn County.

Part of these funds were utilized to start a Market Match within the Menomonie Farmer’s Market. Families that used their FoodShare (SNAP/EBT/QUEST) card to purchase tokens for fruits and vegetables at the market were matched up to $10 per trip, per market visit.

This Market Match program helped the community in 2021 by:

Ensuring that state funding stays LOCAL and supports our economy.

Supporting the Farmers Market total EBT sales of $8,082.

Increasing the amount of fruits and veggies purchased by 140 families. Access to fresh fruits and vegetables lessens the risk of chronic health conditions. This is a health priority identified within our 2019 Community Health Needs Assessment.

The funding from Marshfield Clinic Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System will allow the Market Match to be funded the full 2022 season, reimburse WestCAP for their staff time, and pay for supplies and advertising.

You can learn more about this project by reading through the Health Dunn Right Year 1 Grant Report or keeping an eye on the Farmer’s Market Social Media.

