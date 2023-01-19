3 UW-Stout professors recognized by national, state organizations

Menomonie — Three professors from University of Wisconsin-Stout recently have been recognized for their expertise by national and state organizations.

Associate Professor Saleh Alnaeli, mathematics, statistics and computer science department, has been named a senior member of Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.

IEEE is the world’s largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology.

Alnaeli has a Ph.D. in computer science from Kent State University. In 2019, he received a UW System grant to research computer software security.

UW-Stout has a bachelor’s program in computer science.

Professor Jennifer Grant, biology department, served on the accreditation committee for the American Society of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology.

ASBMB is an international nonprofit science and education organization with more than 11,000 members, including students, researchers and industry professionals.

Grant has a Ph.D. in molecular and cellular pharmacology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. In 2020 she received a WiSys state grant to research protein citrullination.

UW-Stout has a bachelor’s program in applied biochemistry and molecular biology.

Associate Professor Monika Herrmann, engineering and technology department, was appointed to the Wisconsin Advisory Council on Building Sustainability by the Department of Safety and Professional Services.

The council, which has 11 members, reviews building and construction codes and provides recommendations to the department on changes that would increase safety, resiliency and sustainability.

Herrmann is a licensed architect, a licensed interior architect and has a Master of Architecture from the Frank Lloyd Wright School of Architecture.

UW-Stout has a bachelor’s program in engineering technology along with four bachelor’s engineering programs and a master’s, part of the Robert F. Cervenka School of Engineering.

