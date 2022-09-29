ABC’s of Home Building seminar set

The Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association will present The ABC’s of Home Building seminar at 6 pm on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 4319 Jeffers Road in Eau Claire.

The seminar is sponsored by Holzinger Homes LLC.

Admission is $10 per person and includes a free ticket to the 2023 Home & Garden Show Feb. 17-19. This popular event sold out in May, so it’s being brought back for a Fall encore seminar.

The ABC’s of Home Building seminar is for anyone thinking about building a new home but is unsure on where to start. Have questions about the building process? Join the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association to learn more about building your own home.

Discussions will review the first steps, what to discuss with your lender, the prequalifying and financing of your property, different ways to build your home and choosing a builder. Also, the seminar will explore what to evaluate when looking at land, the relative costs of different types of construction, why is title insurance important and what to ask your builder. There will also be time for questions during and after the seminar.

This seminar is being presented by a panel of member experts, including a builder – Christian Gawin with Storybook Custom Homes LLC, lender – Michael Kitzman and Edgar Bernal with Associated Bank, and a title company – Michelle Scheidler with Vinopal Title & Abstract.

For more information, or to register, visit www.cvhomebuilders.com and click on ‘Events’ or call 715-835-2526. Space is limited and is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association is a non-profit trade association representing the area’s home building industry.