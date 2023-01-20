Area students named to UW-Stout fall dean's list

MENOMONIE -- The following students from the area have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Stout Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester.

The award is presented to students who have a grade point average of 3.5 or above.

UW-Stout, Wisconsin's Polytechnic University, has 49 undergraduate majors and 23 graduate programs, including one doctoral degree. UW-Stout, established in 1891, prides itself on the success of its students in the workplace, with an employment rate above 98% for recent graduates. The university was awarded the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award in 2001.

Colfax, WI

Noah Albricht, Junior, BFA graphic design and interactive media

Ryan Albricht, Freshman, BS health, wellness and fitness

Kyle Benton, Senior, BS criminal justice and rehabilitation

Brooks Brewer, Freshman, BS mechanical engineering

Alex Burdick, Junior, BS psychology

Katie Papineau, Senior, BS rehabilitation services

Addy Paulson, Sophomore, BS hotel, restaurant and tourism management

Downing, WI

Corey Klatt, Senior, BS packaging

Eau Galle, WI

Hunter Unser, Senior, BS engineering technology

Elk Mound, WI

Nate Bechel, Senior, BS mechanical engineering

Bailey Gilbertson, Sophomore, BFA industrial design

Ethan Gorham, Sophomore, BS engineering technology

Klair Hanson, Sophomore, BFA interior design

Madisen Hullander, Junior, BS psychology

Dillon McLaughlin, Senior, BS plastics engineering

Ashley Patterson, Sophomore, BS criminal justice and rehabilitation

Jeffrey Schierenbeck, Freshman, BS marketing and business education

Knapp, WI

Trevor Tilseth, Junior, BS business administration

Menomonie, WI

Abbie Aasen, Sophomore, BS psychology

Kelsey Achenbach, Senior, BS management

Klarese Applebee, Freshman, BFA pre-interior design

Hope Arens, Senior, BFA interior design

Brian Bauch, Senior, BS computer science

Sean Best, Freshman, BS criminal justice and rehabilitation

David Braun, Senior, BS engineering technology

Anna Brooks, Senior, BS applied science, pre-medicine

Simon Brown, Senior, BS applied social science, pre-law

Megan Buhrow, Sophomore, BS early childhood education

Kiana Callahan, Senior, BS early childhood education

Cathy Chang, Ug Special, UG Prep Coursework for GR plan

Kai Chen, Sophomore, BS packaging

Parker Cmeyla, Senior, BS video production

Bobbi Creaser, Junior, BS human development and family studies

Kennedy Delaney, Senior, BS early childhood education

Katherine Dieckman, Junior, BFA industrial design

Emily Doane, Senior, BS business administration

Rebecca Durst, Sophomore, BFA game design and development-art

Sarah Durst, Junior, BS hotel, restaurant and tourism management

Madeline Ellison, Freshman, BS early childhood education

Jacob Gibbs, Senior, BS computer science

Hailey Gilgenbach, Senior, BS psychology

Whitney Hamilton, Junior, BS rehabilitation services

William Harris, Senior, BS business administration

Ben Hecker, Freshman, undeclared/undecided

Kierce Hemauer, Freshman, BS mechanical engineering

Emma Hoffmann, Sophomore, BS hotel, restaurant and tourism management

Isaac Hoyt, Freshman, BS applied science

Thomas Isenberger, Freshman, BS construction

Matt Janicki, Freshman, BS pre-computer and electrical engineering

Lindsey Johnson, Senior, BS rehabilitation services

Grace Kepner, Freshman, BS early childhood education

Ayse Sena Kiray, Freshman, BS video production

Ariana Kistner, Junior, BS psychology

Magdalena Klanderman, Freshman, BS health, wellness and fitness

Whitley Klatt, Junior, BS digital marketing technology

Tyler Kneeland, Freshman, BS applied mathematics and computer science

Kelsey Kobeska, Junior, BS early childhood education

Kyle Konsela, Senior, BS mechanical engineering

Peter Krizan, Senior, BS psychology

Ben Lamkin, Junior, BS applied mathematics and computer science

Aaron Lee, Junior, BS business administration

Jack Leipnitz, Junior, BS packaging

Olivia Leipnitz, Sophomore, BS packaging

Katy Liester, Junior, BS professional communication and emerging media

Nichole Manson, Junior, BS human development and family studies

Elsie MC, Sophomore, BS psychology

Addy Miland, Freshman, BS hotel, restaurant and tourism management

Alex Moe, Sophomore, BS dietetics

Omar Mounir, Senior, BS engineering technology

Kaylen Nance, Junior, BS criminal justice and rehabilitation

Ally Neidermyer, Senior, BS business administration

Dani Nelson, Junior, BFA interior design, BS construction

Amber Ozdemir, Sophomore, BS business administration

Wren Path, Junior, BFA studio art

Garrett Preston, Senior, BS computer science

Ella Prew, Senior, BS computer science

Jennifer Radle, Junior, BS family and consumer sciences education

Em Rainer, Senior, BS special education

Madison Rood, Senior, BS construction

Sydney Schmidt, Junior, BS video production

Dylan Shackleton, Junior, BS computer networking and information technology

Hunter Smith, Senior, BS packaging

Chance Stocking, Senior, BS business administration

Maggie Stuart, Sophomore, BS early childhood education

James Todd, Senior, BS psychology

Merve Turkmen, Junior, BFA interior design

Evelyn Uetz, Freshman, BFA pre-interior design

Kavin Vang, Sophomore, BS packaging

Pa Chie Vang, Senior, BS human development and family studies

Edward Wagner, Senior, BS technology education

Elena Wagner, Junior, BS business administration

Dj Walker, Senior, BS applied social science

Trent Weber, Junior, BS business administration

Michael Wilson, Senior, BS psychology

Will Worthington, Freshman, BS cybersecurity

Joel Young, Senior, BS applied mathematics and computer science

Ridgeland, WI

Camryn Christopherson, Junior, BS early childhood education

