Area students named to UW-Stout fall dean's list

MENOMONIE -- The following students from the area have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Stout Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester.
The award is presented to students who have a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
UW-Stout, Wisconsin's Polytechnic University, has 49 undergraduate majors and 23 graduate programs, including one doctoral degree. UW-Stout, established in 1891, prides itself on the success of its students in the workplace, with an employment rate above 98% for recent graduates. The university was awarded the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award in 2001.
Noah Albricht, Junior, BFA graphic design and interactive media
Ryan Albricht, Freshman, BS health, wellness and fitness
Kyle Benton, Senior, BS criminal justice and rehabilitation
Brooks Brewer, Freshman, BS mechanical engineering
Alex Burdick, Junior, BS psychology
Katie Papineau, Senior, BS rehabilitation services
Addy Paulson, Sophomore, BS hotel, restaurant and tourism management
Corey Klatt, Senior, BS packaging
Hunter Unser, Senior, BS engineering technology
Nate Bechel, Senior, BS mechanical engineering
Bailey Gilbertson, Sophomore, BFA industrial design
Ethan Gorham, Sophomore, BS engineering technology
Klair Hanson, Sophomore, BFA interior design
Madisen Hullander, Junior, BS psychology
Dillon McLaughlin, Senior, BS plastics engineering
Ashley Patterson, Sophomore, BS criminal justice and rehabilitation
Jeffrey Schierenbeck, Freshman, BS marketing and business education
Trevor Tilseth, Junior, BS business administration
Abbie Aasen, Sophomore, BS psychology
Kelsey Achenbach, Senior, BS management
Klarese Applebee, Freshman, BFA pre-interior design
Hope Arens, Senior, BFA interior design
Brian Bauch, Senior, BS computer science
Sean Best, Freshman, BS criminal justice and rehabilitation
David Braun, Senior, BS engineering technology
Anna Brooks, Senior, BS applied science, pre-medicine
Simon Brown, Senior, BS applied social science, pre-law
Megan Buhrow, Sophomore, BS early childhood education
Kiana Callahan, Senior, BS early childhood education
Cathy Chang, Ug Special, UG Prep Coursework for GR plan
Kai Chen, Sophomore, BS packaging
Parker Cmeyla, Senior, BS video production
Bobbi Creaser, Junior, BS human development and family studies
Kennedy Delaney, Senior, BS early childhood education
Katherine Dieckman, Junior, BFA industrial design
Emily Doane, Senior, BS business administration
Rebecca Durst, Sophomore, BFA game design and development-art
Sarah Durst, Junior, BS hotel, restaurant and tourism management
Madeline Ellison, Freshman, BS early childhood education
Jacob Gibbs, Senior, BS computer science
Hailey Gilgenbach, Senior, BS psychology
Whitney Hamilton, Junior, BS rehabilitation services
William Harris, Senior, BS business administration
Ben Hecker, Freshman, undeclared/undecided
Kierce Hemauer, Freshman, BS mechanical engineering
Emma Hoffmann, Sophomore, BS hotel, restaurant and tourism management
Isaac Hoyt, Freshman, BS applied science
Thomas Isenberger, Freshman, BS construction
Matt Janicki, Freshman, BS pre-computer and electrical engineering
Lindsey Johnson, Senior, BS rehabilitation services
Grace Kepner, Freshman, BS early childhood education
Ayse Sena Kiray, Freshman, BS video production
Ariana Kistner, Junior, BS psychology
Magdalena Klanderman, Freshman, BS health, wellness and fitness
Whitley Klatt, Junior, BS digital marketing technology
Tyler Kneeland, Freshman, BS applied mathematics and computer science
Kelsey Kobeska, Junior, BS early childhood education
Kyle Konsela, Senior, BS mechanical engineering
Peter Krizan, Senior, BS psychology
Ben Lamkin, Junior, BS applied mathematics and computer science
Aaron Lee, Junior, BS business administration
Jack Leipnitz, Junior, BS packaging
Olivia Leipnitz, Sophomore, BS packaging
Katy Liester, Junior, BS professional communication and emerging media
Nichole Manson, Junior, BS human development and family studies
Elsie MC, Sophomore, BS psychology
Addy Miland, Freshman, BS hotel, restaurant and tourism management
Alex Moe, Sophomore, BS dietetics
Omar Mounir, Senior, BS engineering technology
Kaylen Nance, Junior, BS criminal justice and rehabilitation
Ally Neidermyer, Senior, BS business administration
Dani Nelson, Junior, BFA interior design, BS construction
Amber Ozdemir, Sophomore, BS business administration
Wren Path, Junior, BFA studio art
Garrett Preston, Senior, BS computer science
Ella Prew, Senior, BS computer science
Jennifer Radle, Junior, BS family and consumer sciences education
Em Rainer, Senior, BS special education
Madison Rood, Senior, BS construction
Sydney Schmidt, Junior, BS video production
Dylan Shackleton, Junior, BS computer networking and information technology
Hunter Smith, Senior, BS packaging
Chance Stocking, Senior, BS business administration
Maggie Stuart, Sophomore, BS early childhood education
James Todd, Senior, BS psychology
Merve Turkmen, Junior, BFA interior design
Evelyn Uetz, Freshman, BFA pre-interior design
Kavin Vang, Sophomore, BS packaging
Pa Chie Vang, Senior, BS human development and family studies
Edward Wagner, Senior, BS technology education
Elena Wagner, Junior, BS business administration
Dj Walker, Senior, BS applied social science
Trent Weber, Junior, BS business administration
Michael Wilson, Senior, BS psychology
Will Worthington, Freshman, BS cybersecurity
Joel Young, Senior, BS applied mathematics and computer science
Camryn Christopherson, Junior, BS early childhood education
University of Wisconsin football coach Luke Fickell speaks to the crowd at the Kohl Center on Jan. 3 during halftime of the Badgers men's basketball team's win over the Minnesota Gophers.
cdoyle
IN PHOTOS: Northwest Tipoff Classic hosted by UW-Stout 12-10-22
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
McDonell's Keagan Galvez (22) and Colfax's Jack Scharlau (12) take the opening tip.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Bloomer's Evan Rogge (3), Boyceville's Devin Halama (22)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Bloomer's Zeke Strand (12)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Boyceville's Nick Olson (4)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Bloomer's Domanyck Schwarzenberger (4)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Bloomer's Jake Bleskacek (24)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Boyceville's Caden Wold (10), Bloomer's Zeke Strand (12)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Bloomer's Domanyck Schwarzenberger (4)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Bloomer's Evan Rogge dribbles against Boyceville.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Bloomer's Zeke Strand (12)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Bloomer's Domanyck Schwarzenberger (4)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Bloomer's Evan Rogge (3)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Bloomer's Evan Rogge (3)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Bloomer's Jake Bleskacek (24)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Bloomer's Domanyck Schwarzenberger (4)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Bloomer's Domanyck Schwarzenberger (4)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Bloomer's Collin Crane (34)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Bloomer's Collin Crane (34)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Bloomer's Jayden Hartman (5)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Bloomer's Jayden Hartman (5)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Bloomer's Zeke Strand (12)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Bloomer's Zeke Strand (12)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Boyceville's Mason Bowell (30), Bloomer's Collin Crane (34)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Bloomer's Domanyck Schwarzenberger (4)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Bloomer's Anders Michaelsen (14)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Bloomer's Jayden Hartman (5) and Boyceville's Peter Wheeldon (21) battle for a rebound.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Bloomer's Anders Michaelsen (14)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Boyceville's Devin Halama (22)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Boyceville's Caden Wold (10)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Boyceville's Caden Wold (10)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Boyceville's Simon Evenson (2)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Boyceville's Corbin Krenz goes up for a shot against Bloomer on Saturday at the Northwest Tipoff Classic at Johnson Fieldhouse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Valley Newspapers
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Boyceville's Simon Evenson (2)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Boyceville's Mason Bowell (30)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Boyceville's Mason Bowell (30)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Cadott's Braden Schneider (0)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Cadott's Braden Schneider (0)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Cadott's Warren Bowe (1)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Cadott's Warren Bowe (1)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Cadott's Braden Schneider (0)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Cadott's Brodee Burish (5)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Cadott's Brodee Burish (5)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Cadott's Brodee Burish puts up a shot against Glenwood City on Saturday morning at the Northwest Tipoff Classic on the campus of UW-Stout in Menomonie.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Cadott's Brodee Burish (5)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Cadott's Braden Schneider (0)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Cadott's Braden Schneider (0)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Cadott's Braden Schneider (0)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Cadott's Warren Bowe (1)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Jordan Peters (3)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Cadott's Jordan Peters puts up a shot against Glenwood City.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Cadott's Jordan Peters (3)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Cadott's Tegan Ritter (2)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Cadott's Nolan Freed (10)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Cadott's Tegan Ritter (2)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Cadott's Tegan Ritter (2)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Cadott's Nolan Blum (23)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Cadott's Nolan Blum (23)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Cadott's Braden Schneider (0)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Cadott's Nolan Blum (23)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Cadott's Warren Bowe (1)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Cadott's Nolan Freed (10)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Cadott's Nolan Blum (23)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Cadott's Braden Schneider (0)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Cadott's Jordan Peters (3)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Stanley-Boyd's Haydn Gustafson (20)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Riley Weltzin (54)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Stanley-Boyd's Haydn Gustafson (20)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Stanley-Boyd's Riley Weltzin (54)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Stanley-Boyd's Henry Hoel (30)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Stanley-Boyd's Haydn Gustafson (20)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Stanley-Boyd's Henry Hoel (30)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Stanley-Boyd's Henry Hoel (30)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Stanley-Boyd's Dylan Goebel (10)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Stanley-Boyd's Dylan Goebel (10)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Stanley-Boyd's Haydn Gustafson (20)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Stanley-Boyd's Dominic Raffetto (11)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Stanley-Boyd's Dominic Raffetto defends an Elmwood/Plum City player.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Stanley-Boyd's Henry Hoel (30)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Stanley-Boyd's Dominic Raffetto (11)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Stanley-Boyd's Haydn Gustafson (20)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Stanley-Boyd's Dominic Raffetto (11)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Stanley-Boyd's Landon Karlen (5)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Stanley-Boyd's Landon Karlen (5)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Stanley-Boyd's Haydn Gustafson (20)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Stanley-Boyd's Dylan Goebel (10)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Stanley-Boyd's Dominic Raffetto (11)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Stanley-Boyd's Landon Karlen (5)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Stanley-Boyd's Landon Karlen (5)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Stanley-Boyd's Landon Karlen (5)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Stanley-Boyd's Logan Burzynski (2)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Stanley-Boyd's Henry Hoel (30)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Stanley-Boyd's Henry Hoel (30)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Stanley-Boyd's Henry Hoel (30)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Stanley-Boyd's Logan Burzynski (2)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Stanley-Boyd's Haydn Gustafson battles for a loose ball.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Thorp's Logan Hanson looks to pass against Spring Valley.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Thorp's Logan Hanson (10)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Thorp's Aiden Rosemeyer (5)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Thorp's Logan Hanson (10)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Thorp's Denzel Sutton (20)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Thorp's Brady Stewart (12)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Thorp's Aiden Rosemeyer (5)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Thorp's Logan Hanson (10)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Thorp's Aiden Rosemeyer (5)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Thorp's Brady Stewart (12)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Thorp's Brady Stewart (12)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Thorp's Denzel Sutton (20)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Thorp's Evan Hoehn (22)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Thorp's Denzel Sutton (20)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Thorp's Denzel Sutton (20)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Thorp's Connor Tieman (40)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Thorp's Logan Hanson (10)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Thorp's Logan Hanson (10)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Thorp's Denzel Sutton (20)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Elk Mound's Ryan Bartig (3)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Elk Mound's Samuel Wenzel (5)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Elk Mound's Aiden Bartholomew (20)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Elk Mound's Logan Jerome (10)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Elk Mound's Kaden Russo (1)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Elk Mound's Jerome Delikowski (35)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Elk Mound's Brady Amble (2)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Elk Mound's Ryan Bartig (3)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Elk Mound's Jerome Delikowski goes up for a layup against Altoona at the Northwest Tipoff Classic on Saturday afternoon at Johnson Fieldhouse.
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Elk Mound's Samuel Wenzel (5)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Elk Mound's Kaden Russo (1)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Elk Mound's Ryan Bartig puts up a shot against Altoona at the Northwest Tipoff Classic on Saturday in Menomonie.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Elk Mound's Ryan Bartig (3)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Elk Mound's Samuel Wenzel (5)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
McDonell's Keagan Galvez (22), Colfax's Jack Scharlau (12)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Colfax's Jack Scharlau watches his shot go into the basket against Chippewa Falls McDonell on Saturday at the Northwest Tipoff Classic at Johnson Fieldhouse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Valley Newspapers
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
McDonell's Eddie Mittermeyer (3)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
McDonell's Canan Huss celebrates after a big play.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
McDonell's Keagan Galvez (22)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
McDonell's Eddie Mittermeyer (3)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
McDonell's Eddie Mittermeyer (3), Colfax's Elijah Entzminger (10)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
McDonell's Keagan Galvez (22)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
McDonell's Keagan Galvez (22)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
McDonell's Jordan Sikora (24)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
McDonell's Aidan Misfeldt (1)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
McDonell's Asher Rozowski (34)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
McDonell's Asher Rozowski (34)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
McDonell's Canan Huss (33)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Colfax's Nick Jensen (42), McDonell's Asher Rozowski (34)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
McDonell's Canan Huss (33)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
McDonell's Cooper Mittermeyer (0)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
McDonell's Grant Smiskey (5)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
McDonell's Eddie Mittermeyer (3)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
McDonell's Aidan Misfeldt (1)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
McDonell's Eddie Mittermeyer (3)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
McDonell's Canan Huss (33)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Colfax's Jack Scharlau (12)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
McDonell's Asher Rozowski (34)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Colfax's Elijah Entzminger (10)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Colfax's Elijah Entzminger (10)
BRANDON BERG
