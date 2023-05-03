On April 22 at the 52nd Annual Barbershop Harmony Show “Strike Up The Band” in the Colfax High School gymnasium, the Dunn County Barbershoppers awarded Boyceville, Colfax and Elmwood high schools checks of $300 each to help support their vocal music department.

This year, three area schools were selected by the Dunn County Chapter to receive the award to help enhance their “Vocal Music Programs.”

Accepting the awards were Ben Simmeron for Boyceville and Carrie Christensen for Colfax. Missing from the picture is Taylor Wallace for Elmwood. Presenting the awards was chapter president Gary Thorson.

An interest in quartet activity has been shown by many students at area high schools; some plan to use the four-part a cappella harmony style singing as part of their music program.

The Dunn County Chapter, Northern Lights Chorus, is presently preparing for their annual “Church Performances” to provide spiritual/gospel music for several churches at their worship services in July and August. Men of all ages who like to sing are being recruited to join the chorus in this great musical experience, a great community service, great fellowship and fun! Seven weekly rehearsals will be held starting Tuesday, May 2, from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. between the Colfax Lutheran Church in Colfax and Chapel Heights Lutheran Church in Eau Claire.

The ability to read music is not required, but the willingness to share with others and to enjoy fellowship and close harmony is essential. Music and learning CDs are provided.