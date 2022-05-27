Boyceville High School graduates earn scholarships totaling $436,000

The Boyceville High School Class of 2022 had its Scholarship and Awards Program on Sunday, May 22. Twenty-four students received recognition for their academic, athletic and/or volunteer efforts that evening.

The program was started with a welcome address from principal Tyler Moy. The program continued with Jacob Maes, Boyceville High School counselor, acknowledging student achievement and commitment to academic excellence.

He also thanked the numerous local Boyceville community organizations, Dunn County businesses and private families for their continued economic scholarship support.

The awards were presented by Maes, Moy and numerous community, business and county presenters. Local scholarship groups/foundations, the state of Wisconsin and universities and colleges all contributed to a grand total of over $436,000 towards funding Boyceville High School students and their continuing educational endeavors.

Congratulations to the following outstanding students of the Class of 2022. Their scholarships are listed here:

Madison Andrews

Boyceville Education Scholarship Trust (BEST) Academic Scholarship

Junior Achievement Titan Business Challenge Scholarships

Boyceville High School High Honors Graduate

Julieanna Banyai

Stewart Skrove Science Award Scholarship

Boyceville Music Parents Association Scholarship

William and Leona Amundson Memorial Scholarship

Ira Bialzik

Boyceville Wrestling Club Scholarship

WIAA Scholar Athlete Awards

Dunn Energy Cooperative Scholarship

Norman Danielson Scholarship

Peoples State Bank Scholarship

Jared Schutz Memorial Scholarship

Mayo Clinic Dependent Scholarship

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Honors Program Scholarship

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Foundation’s Sentry Insurance Foundation Scholarship

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Foundation’s Thomas Lake Blugold Promise Scholarship

Boyceville High School High Honors Graduate

Torrie Bland

State of Wisconsin Technical Excellence Scholar

Lacota Brown

Boyceville Education Scholarship Trust (BEST) Academic Scholarship

Junior Achievement Titan Business Challenge Scholarships

Boyceville High School High Honors Graduate

Libby Bygd

Trinity Lutheran Church Memorial Youth Scholarship

Stewart Skrove Science Award Scholarship

Boyceville Lions Club Scholarship

Menomonie Lions Club Scholarship

Menomonie Optimist Club Youth of the Month Award

Boyceville Education Association Scholarship

Boyceville Wrestling Club Scholarship

Boyceville Bulldog Booster Club Scholar-Athlete Award

WIAA Scholar Athlete Award

Synergy Cooperative Scholarship

Tainter Trail Tamers Snowmobile Club Scholarship

Boyceville Community Ambulance Association Scholarship

Boyceville Area Sno-Jammers Scholarship

Boyceville Education Scholarship Trust (BEST) Academic Scholarship

Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award

Elks Most Valuable Student Scholarship – Regional and State Levels

Luther College – Founders Scholarship

Boyceville High School High Honors Graduate

Class of 2022 Co-Valedictorian

Tyler Dormanen

Boyceville Lions Club Scholarship

Boyceville Wrestling Club Scholarship

Boyceville Bulldog Booster Club Scholar-Athlete Award

Dunn-St. Croix Scholar Athlete Award

Boyceville Firefighters Association Scholarship

Lee and Joan (Weber) Kammerlohr Family Scholarship

Boyceville High School Honors Graduate

Jacob Granley

American Legion Post #314 – Distinguished Leadership Awards

Peoples State Bank Scholarship

Boyceville High School High Honors Graduate

Cody Harmon

Boyceville FFA Alumni Scholarship

Ella Holden

Trinity Lutheran Church Memorial Youth Scholarship

Stewart Skrove Science Award Scholarship

Boyceville Lions Club Scholarship

Menomonie Lions Club Scholarship

Menomonie Optimist Club Scholarship and Youth of the Month Award

Boyceville Wrestling Club Scholarship

Boyceville Bulldog Booster Club Scholar-Athlete Award

Synergy Cooperative Scholarship

WESTconsin Credit Union Scholarship

Boyceville Community Ambulance Association Scholarship

Boyceville Firefighters Association Scholarship

Boyceville Area Sno-Jammers Scholarship

Boyceville Education Scholarship Trust (BEST) Academic Scholarship

Bruce Schley and Roger Brunn Memorial Scholarship

University of Wisconsin-River Falls Chancellor’s Scholars Scholarship

University of Wisconsin-River Falls Falcons SOAR Scholarship

Boyceville High School High Honors Graduate

Class of 2022 Co-Valedictorian

Andrew Johnson

Boyceville Education Scholarship Trust (BEST) Academic Scholarship

Alan J. Carlson Memorial Scholarship

Brian Johnson

John Paul Catholic (JPC) University Scholarship

John Paul Catholic (JPC) University – Founders Fund

John Klefstad

Boyceville FFA Alumni Scholarship

Boyceville High School Honors Graduate

Kyle Lipke

Junior Achievement Titan Business Challenge Scholarships

Boyceville High School Honors Graduate

Dawson McRoberts

AnnMarie Foundation Technical School Scholarship

Gregory Moore-Kamuti

Boyceville High School Honors Graduate

Harper Olson

Trinity Lutheran Church Memorial Youth Scholarship

Dunn-St. Croix Scholar Athlete Award

Boyceville Area Sno-Jammers Scholarship

American Legion Post #314 – Distinguished Leadership Awards

Boyceville Education Scholarship Trust (BEST) Academic Scholarship

University of Wisconsin – La Crosse Eagle Diversity Scholarship

Boyceville High School High Honors Graduate

Class of 2022 Salutatorian

Jocelyn Reed

Mayo Clinic Health System – Healthcare Career Scholarship

Boyceville High School High Honors Graduate

Ali Ruhnke

Boyceville Education Scholarship Trust (BEST) Academic Scholarship

Boyceville High School High Honors Graduate

Wisconsin Army National Guard Enlistment Recognition

Elliona Staves

AnnMarie Foundation Scholarship

Boyceville Education Scholarship Trust (BEST) Academic Scholarship

Cammie B. Johnson Memorial Scholarship

Boyceville High School Honors Graduate

Hailey Webb

American Red Cross Scholarship

Boyceville Education Scholarship Trust (BEST) Academic Scholarship

Shiloh Wheeldon

Stewart Skrove Science Award Scholarship

Boyceville Lions Club Scholarship

Menomonie Optimist Club Youth of the Month Award

Boyceville Bulldog Booster Club Scholar-Athlete Award

Boyceville Area Sno-Jammers Scholarship

Carthage College – Lincoln Scholarship

Boyceville High School High Honors Graduate

Class of 2022 Co-Valedictorian

State of Wisconsin Academic Excellence Scholar

Oscar Wyss

Menomonie Optimist Club Youth of the Month Award

Dunn Energy Cooperative Scholarship

Ron Grutt Memorial Scholarship

Jonathan Zebro

Boyceville FFA Alumni Scholarship

Bruce Schley and Roger Brunn Memorial Scholarship

Lee Fruit Memorial Scholarship

Boyceville High School Honors Graduate

