Boyceville High School graduates earn scholarships totaling $436,000

The Boyceville High School Class of 2022 had its Scholarship and Awards Program on Sunday, May 22. Twenty-four students received recognition for their academic, athletic and/or volunteer efforts that evening.
The program was started with a welcome address from principal Tyler Moy. The program continued with Jacob Maes, Boyceville High School counselor, acknowledging student achievement and commitment to academic excellence.
He also thanked the numerous local Boyceville community organizations, Dunn County businesses and private families for their continued economic scholarship support.
The awards were presented by Maes, Moy and numerous community, business and county presenters. Local scholarship groups/foundations, the state of Wisconsin and universities and colleges all contributed to a grand total of over $436,000 towards funding Boyceville High School students and their continuing educational endeavors.
Congratulations to the following outstanding students of the Class of 2022. Their scholarships are listed here:
Madison Andrews
- Boyceville Education Scholarship Trust (BEST) Academic Scholarship
- Junior Achievement Titan Business Challenge Scholarships
- Boyceville High School High Honors Graduate
Julieanna Banyai
- Stewart Skrove Science Award Scholarship
- Boyceville Music Parents Association Scholarship
- William and Leona Amundson Memorial Scholarship
Ira Bialzik
- Boyceville Wrestling Club Scholarship
- WIAA Scholar Athlete Awards
- Dunn Energy Cooperative Scholarship
- Norman Danielson Scholarship
- Peoples State Bank Scholarship
- Jared Schutz Memorial Scholarship
- Mayo Clinic Dependent Scholarship
- University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Honors Program Scholarship
- University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Foundation’s Sentry Insurance Foundation Scholarship
- University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Foundation’s Thomas Lake Blugold Promise Scholarship
- Boyceville High School High Honors Graduate
Torrie Bland
- State of Wisconsin Technical Excellence Scholar
Lacota Brown
- Boyceville Education Scholarship Trust (BEST) Academic Scholarship
- Junior Achievement Titan Business Challenge Scholarships
- Boyceville High School High Honors Graduate
Libby Bygd
- Trinity Lutheran Church Memorial Youth Scholarship
- Stewart Skrove Science Award Scholarship
- Boyceville Lions Club Scholarship
- Menomonie Lions Club Scholarship
- Menomonie Optimist Club Youth of the Month Award
- Boyceville Education Association Scholarship
- Boyceville Wrestling Club Scholarship
- Boyceville Bulldog Booster Club Scholar-Athlete Award
- WIAA Scholar Athlete Award
- Synergy Cooperative Scholarship
- Tainter Trail Tamers Snowmobile Club Scholarship
- Boyceville Community Ambulance Association Scholarship
- Boyceville Area Sno-Jammers Scholarship
- Boyceville Education Scholarship Trust (BEST) Academic Scholarship
- Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award
- Elks Most Valuable Student Scholarship – Regional and State Levels
- Luther College – Founders Scholarship
- Boyceville High School High Honors Graduate
- Class of 2022 Co-Valedictorian
Tyler Dormanen
- Boyceville Lions Club Scholarship
- Boyceville Wrestling Club Scholarship
- Boyceville Bulldog Booster Club Scholar-Athlete Award
- Dunn-St. Croix Scholar Athlete Award
- Boyceville Firefighters Association Scholarship
- Lee and Joan (Weber) Kammerlohr Family Scholarship
- Boyceville High School Honors Graduate
Jacob Granley
- American Legion Post #314 – Distinguished Leadership Awards
- Peoples State Bank Scholarship
- Boyceville High School High Honors Graduate
Cody Harmon
- Boyceville FFA Alumni Scholarship
Ella Holden
- Trinity Lutheran Church Memorial Youth Scholarship
- Stewart Skrove Science Award Scholarship
- Boyceville Lions Club Scholarship
- Menomonie Lions Club Scholarship
- Menomonie Optimist Club Scholarship and Youth of the Month Award
- Boyceville Wrestling Club Scholarship
- Boyceville Bulldog Booster Club Scholar-Athlete Award
- Synergy Cooperative Scholarship
- WESTconsin Credit Union Scholarship
- Boyceville Community Ambulance Association Scholarship
- Boyceville Firefighters Association Scholarship
- Boyceville Area Sno-Jammers Scholarship
- Boyceville Education Scholarship Trust (BEST) Academic Scholarship
- Bruce Schley and Roger Brunn Memorial Scholarship
- University of Wisconsin-River Falls Chancellor’s Scholars Scholarship
- University of Wisconsin-River Falls Falcons SOAR Scholarship
- Boyceville High School High Honors Graduate
- Class of 2022 Co-Valedictorian
Andrew Johnson
- Boyceville Education Scholarship Trust (BEST) Academic Scholarship
- Alan J. Carlson Memorial Scholarship
Brian Johnson
- John Paul Catholic (JPC) University Scholarship
- John Paul Catholic (JPC) University – Founders Fund
John Klefstad
- Boyceville FFA Alumni Scholarship
- Boyceville High School Honors Graduate
Kyle Lipke
- Junior Achievement Titan Business Challenge Scholarships
- Boyceville High School Honors Graduate
Dawson McRoberts
- AnnMarie Foundation Technical School Scholarship
Gregory Moore-Kamuti
- Boyceville High School Honors Graduate
Harper Olson
- Trinity Lutheran Church Memorial Youth Scholarship
- Dunn-St. Croix Scholar Athlete Award
- Boyceville Area Sno-Jammers Scholarship
- American Legion Post #314 – Distinguished Leadership Awards
- Boyceville Education Scholarship Trust (BEST) Academic Scholarship
- University of Wisconsin – La Crosse Eagle Diversity Scholarship
- Boyceville High School High Honors Graduate
- Class of 2022 Salutatorian
Jocelyn Reed
- Mayo Clinic Health System – Healthcare Career Scholarship
- Boyceville High School High Honors Graduate
Ali Ruhnke
- Boyceville Education Scholarship Trust (BEST) Academic Scholarship
- Boyceville High School High Honors Graduate
- Wisconsin Army National Guard Enlistment Recognition
Elliona Staves
- AnnMarie Foundation Scholarship
- Boyceville Education Scholarship Trust (BEST) Academic Scholarship
- Cammie B. Johnson Memorial Scholarship
- Boyceville High School Honors Graduate
Hailey Webb
- American Red Cross Scholarship
- Boyceville Education Scholarship Trust (BEST) Academic Scholarship
Shiloh Wheeldon
- Stewart Skrove Science Award Scholarship
- Boyceville Lions Club Scholarship
- Menomonie Optimist Club Youth of the Month Award
- Boyceville Bulldog Booster Club Scholar-Athlete Award
- Boyceville Area Sno-Jammers Scholarship
- Carthage College – Lincoln Scholarship
- Boyceville High School High Honors Graduate
- Class of 2022 Co-Valedictorian
- State of Wisconsin Academic Excellence Scholar
Oscar Wyss
- Menomonie Optimist Club Youth of the Month Award
- Dunn Energy Cooperative Scholarship
- Ron Grutt Memorial Scholarship
Jonathan Zebro
- Boyceville FFA Alumni Scholarship
- Bruce Schley and Roger Brunn Memorial Scholarship
- Lee Fruit Memorial Scholarship
- Boyceville High School Honors Graduate