Breezy Haven Farm to host 27th Annual Dunn County Dairy Promotion Breakfast

The 27th Annual Dunn County Dairy Promotion Breakfast will be held on Saturday, June 11 from 7 am to 11 am at Breezy Haven Farm, N12021 1010th St, Bloomer.

Breezy Haven Farm is owned by the Dietsche Family, who are strong advocates for promoting Wisconsin’s agriculture industry. Attendees are invited to enjoy a breakfast on a local dairy farm and sample a variety of yummy dairy products!

The annual dairy breakfast is hosted by a Dunn County dairy farmer each year and is coordinated by the Dunn County Dairy Promotion Committee. The cost of the dairy breakfast meal is $6 per person and children 5 and under are free. The meal includes Hotcakes on the Go pancakes with real maple syrup and sausages.

Attendees will be able to enjoy a variety of yummy dairy products, including flavored milk, Burnett Dairy string cheese, EllsEllsworth Cooperative Creamery deep-fried cheese curds, flavored ice cream, and ConAgra pudding snacks.

Activities featured at the dairy breakfast will include a visit with Alice in Dairyland, local church bake sale, antique tractor display, walking guided farm tour, and door prizes will be given away.

The 2022 host farm is Breezy Haven Farm, a family farm co-owned by Mark & Lynn and Aaron & Heather Dietsche. Breezy Haven Farm is a 5th and 6th generation farm. The Dietsche’s strive to maintain a quality dairy herd and implement soil and water conservation best management practices, with Mark being named a 2016 Wisconsin Master Agriculturist. Their farm is located in the Town of Grant and is in an Agricultural Enterprise Area (AEA), which Mark was involved with the creation of.

The Dunn County Dairy Promotion Committee was formed to give the public a better understanding of dairy farming and to allow the community to spend a few hours on a dairy farm. With dairy farming being one of the most important aspects of the Dunn County economic picture, the committee wishes to show the community what a modern dairy farm operation looks and feels like. With their attendance at the dairy breakfast, the committee hopes that community members will leave with a positive feeling about how important agriculture and dairy farming is to Dunn County.

Directions to Breezy Haven Farms: Take exit 61 from Hwy 12/29 near Elk Mound and turn North onto Hwy 40. Continue on Hwy 40 through Colfax. 3 miles after Colfax, turn left onto County Road A. After 5 miles, take a slight left onto 12th Street/Wood Haven Road. After 1 mile turn right onto 1010th St/10th St. After 2 miles you will reach the farm and see event signs directing towards parking.

For more information on this year’s dairy breakfast, please check out our website https://www.dunncountydairypromotion.com/, Facebook page (Dunn County Dairy Promotion Breakfast) or contact committee member Katie Wantoch via email, katie.wantoch@wisc.edu, or the Extension Dunn County Office at (715) 232-1636.

