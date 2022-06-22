Bremer Bank reinvests in longstanding commitment to Menomonie

MENOMONIE — Local business and civic leaders gathered last week to cut the ribbon as Bremer Bank celebrated the opening of its newly remodeled, full-service Menomonie branch.

Located at 1500 Broadway St. N., the updated 3,200-square-foot space will better serve Bremer customers following the April 2022 consolidation of the Broadway Street South building with the Broadway Street North building.

The refreshed branch features special design elements unique to the Menomonie area and inspires a modern and collaborative atmosphere.

“Bremer has proudly served the Menomonie area for several decades. While much has changed since Bremer first opened its doors, our commitment to this community remains. Bremer’s reinvestment in this revitalized branch creates a modern and more personalized banking experience for our customers that takes us well into the future.”

Bremer’s remodeled branch honors the community’s robust history by including key aspects of its story throughout the building design. Other updates include the replacement of traditional bank teller lines with open and accessible “partner tables” in the lobby for customer-banker collaboration, and open workstations in the building’s welcome plaza. Construction on the remodeled space began in February 2022.

Bremer has locations throughout western Wisconsin, Minnesota and North Dakota. For more information about Bremer Bank, please visit bremer.com.

About Bremer Financial Corporation

Bremer Financial Corporation is a privately held, regional financial services company with $16 billion in assets, jointly owned by the Otto Bremer Trust and Bremer employees. Founded in 1943 by Otto Bremer, the company is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, and provides a comprehensive range of banking, mortgage, investment, wealth management and insurance products and services throughout Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin. Clients include small businesses, mid-sized corporations, agribusinesses, nonprofits, public and government entities, and individuals and families.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0