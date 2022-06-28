Bridge of Hope names new executive director

Menomonie, - The Bridge to Hope, serving Dunn and Pepin counties, is delighted to announce that Molly Mooridian has been appointed as executive director.

Molly has extensive experience working with survivors and those affected by domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking. Her most recent position was with Pierce County Department of Human Services serving as a Licensed Social Worker.

Molly holds a Bachelor of Social Science degree with a minor in Peace Studies, as well as Social Work Certification from the University of Wisconsin–Stout in Menomonie. She is also certified in Indigenous Studies from the University of Alberta, in Sexual Assault Abuse Response and in Wisconsin Youth Court Intake.

Molly is well qualified to lead the staff in meeting the needs of the many clients served by The Bridge to Hope, as well as manage the requirements of a non-profit organization.

In her spare time, Molly enjoys being in nature, hiking, gardening, kayaking, and traveling. As a Licensed Social Worker, she enjoys continuing education and diversifying her knowledge about social justice topics.

When asked how she feels about her new role, Molly replied, “I am honored and excited to be serving as the Executive Director at The Bridge to Hope. I am passionate about our mission of providing support and healing to survivors and families while engaging with the community to recognize and prevent abuse.”

About The Bridge To Hope

The Bridge to Hope was founded in 1982 and is a non-profit organization committed to ending domestic abuse, elder abuse, adult at risk abuse, sexual assault, and human trafficking. The Bridge To Hope serves clients in Dunn and Pepin counties, as well as victims and survivors who reach out to us for help and support. Services are always free and confidential. #bridgetohope

