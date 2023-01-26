Citizens State Bank congratulates outgoing CEO, welcomes new CEO

Citizens State Bank has congratulated Tom VanPelt on his retirement and announced that Shawn Tyler has been named president and chief executive officer.

VanPelt spent 44 years in the banking industry and joined CSB in 2008 as a senior vice president. He was active in the community and exemplified the bank’s core values of integrity, customer focus, team focus and agility.

He took over as CEO in 2011 and led by example – always being present for customers, staff and the community.

“It’s been a wonderful experience leading the team of financial professionals at CSB over the past 12 years. I’m looking forward to remaining on CSB’s board of directors and having the opportunity to support Shawn Tyler as he takes on the role of President & CEO,” said VanPelt.

Tyler joined CSB in 2008 as the vice president of credit administration and grew in his career to become senior vice president/chief credit officer and now president and CEO.

Prior to joining CSB, he was a vice president of risk management. Tyler is strong leader, community-minded and takes a customer-first approach in all that he does.

“I’m honored to lead such a wonderful organization with a rich history focused on the community and customers we serve," Tyler said. "We have a wonderful team at Citizens State Bank and I’m very excited for our future!”

Citizens State Bank has been serving businesses and individuals throughout the St. Croix Valley area for over 100 years with branches in five locations including Hudson, Roberts, Woodville, Elmwood and Menomonie.

The bank’s goal is to provide unprecedented customer service based on its core values which are integrity, customer focus, team focus and agility. To learn more, visit www.csbnet.net.