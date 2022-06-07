Community Foundation of Dunn County, Downtown Menomonie, Inc. to host Flag Day ceremony

The annual Flag Day ceremony hosted by the Community Foundation of Dunn County and Downtown Menomonie, Inc. will be livestreamed on the Downtown Menomonie, Inc. Facebook page beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 14.

The general public is invited to join us in commemorating the downtown Veterans Memorial retiring of the flag and dedication of 14 new bricks. The livestream can be found at https://www.facebook.com/downtownmenomonie/. “Like” the Downtown Menomonie, Inc. and Community Foundation of Dunn County Facebook pages prior to Tuesday’s ceremony to receive a notification for when the stream goes live.

The Dunn County Veterans Memorial was dedicated on June 14, 2000, to the military veterans of Dunn County, men and women, who served their country in military engagements and support capacities. Many sacrificed their lives; many suffered lifelong disabilities. All are hereby remembered with gratitude.

This monument symbolizes the global participation of Dunn County Veterans. They fought on every continent, every ocean, every air space. From the Civil War to the present, the men and women of Dunn County have served their country with valor.

Those veterans who have gone before us, and those who have yet to serve, symbolize our continuing desire to pursue the hopes and spirit of a free people in a peaceful world.

