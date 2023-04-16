Jennifer Anderegg, senior director of enrollment services at Chippewa Valley Technical College, has earned the Strategic Enrollment Management Endorsement from the American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admission Officers.

Anderegg is among an elite group of only 63 individuals internationally to earn this endorsement. Anderegg is receiving the SEM Endorsement Badge through Credly, and her name will soon appear in the national registry.

AACRAO's Strategic Enrollment Management Endorsement Program provides a professional development program and career advancement track for in-service enrollment professionals.

Anderegg is the first person from Wisconsin to receive this endorsement. The endorsement signifies that Anderegg has developed skills in the field of strategic enrollment management to meet the current and future challenges in the industry. Proficiencies in a variety of aspects of enrollment management have been achieved.

Anderegg has more than 20 years of experience in the field of education, with 15 years of that time spent in higher education as an academic and student affairs professional.

Throughout her career, Anderegg has been committed to improving student outcomes and experiences through collaboration with students, faculty, staff and administrators. In addition to her current role, she has served as an instructor, transition specialist, Title III grant director and dean of academic services, allowing her to facilitate and lead comprehensive strategic enrollment initiatives.

Her extensive experience in higher education has equipped her with the skills and knowledge needed to develop and lead initiatives aimed at enhancing student success.