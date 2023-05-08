UW-Stout Chancellor Katherine Frank was guest speaker at a recent Dunn County Area Retired Educators' Association meeting. She discussed the continuation of Senator Stout’s vision for employment driven education. Collaboration with industry and innovative curriculum have earned Stout a 99.4% graduation job placement rating, the highest in Wisconsin. Stout has earned the prestigious Malcom Balridge National Quality Award and U.S. Distance Learning Association Quality Certification, the only four-year institution in Wisconsin to earn these awards.

Chancellor Frank discussed several Stout programs, including its cybersecurity Bachelor of Science, which earned the “Center for Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Award” from the U.S. National Security Agency and Department of Homeland Security, the only four-year school in Wisconsin to receive this designation and one of about 120 nationally. Cyber defense is vital for national security.

At each meeting, DCAREA members proudly donate to a cause affiliated with their guest speaker. Following Chancellor Frank’s presentation, members collected $260 for the UW-Stout Student Emergency Fund.

DCAREA’s next meeting will be at noon May 15 at Menomonie Moose Lodge. The guest speaker is Mary Jane Thomsen, executive director of the American Red Cross NW Wisconsin Chapter, an area covering 17 counties and five Indian Bands. An overview of services and needs of the NW WI Chapter will be highlighted. All retired public school employees, pre-school through university, are welcome. Lunch will be served. Please call Jean at 715.235.8286 by May 11 to RSVP.