Dunn County Area Retired Educators’ Association to meet

  • 0

The Dunn County Area Retired Educators’ Association will meet at noon Monday, July 18, at the Menomonie Moose Lodge.

A picnic style lunch will be served, along with activities and special program from Can Do Canines. Representatives, with a service dog, from this New Hope, Minnesota, organization will discuss their service dog training program, for dogs placed with Wisconsin and Minnesota recipients. Attendees are invited to bring school supply items for area public schools.

If you are a retired public school employee interested in gathering with other retirees, please plan to attend. Please call 715-235-8286 to RSVP.

