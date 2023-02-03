MENOMONIE -- The Dunn County Board of Supervisors will meet in special session on Monday, Feb. 6, to present area legislators with its 2023 legislative agenda.

“This is a budget year for the state, so it is crucial that we give our local legislators our priorities for the 2023-25 budget and the upcoming legislative session,” said Kris Korpela, county manager. “We then will work with our legislators to pass as many of these initiatives as possible.”

Invited to attend the event are Republican Sens. Rob Stafsholt of New Richmond and Jesse James of Altoona; Democratic Sen. Jeff Smith of the town of Brunswick; and Republican Reps. Clint Moses of Menomonie; Warren Petryk of the town of Washington; and Rob Summerfield of Bloomer.

The agenda is divided into seven sections: judicial; land use; health and human services; nursing homes; community resources and tourism; financial; and roads and highways.

The agenda requests a $5 million annual increase for child support services, saying the investment would increase federal funding by almost $10 million annually for the state. The board also is requesting an increase in compensation for assistant district attorneys. Other requests include:

• Establishing a statewide groundwater quality program to support county groundwater and testing programs.

• Increasing funding for the Aging and Disability Resource Centers across the state by $32 million to keep pace with expanding needs as the state’s population ages.

• Increasing state support to fully fund crisis intervention services statewide, adding counties do not have the tax levy capacity to respond to need.

• Increasing funding to support public health agencies, including supporting communicable disease investigations and mitigation.

• Increasing funding for college and university nursing and certified nursing assistant programs, as well as those programs elsewhere in the state, and add to the number of nursing programs.

• Continuing support for broadband expansion in Wisconsin.

• Altering the state’s levy-limit law to exempt the cost of services or programs required by state law that aren’t sufficiently funded, as well as adopting another amendment to the levy limit to take in the effect of CPI.

• Finding solutions to reduced gas tax collections caused by increased use of electric vehicles and those powered by alternative fuels.

The full agenda and other details can be found at https://tinyurl.com/yheht33s.