Dunn County Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society presents award, installs officers

The Dunn County Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society presented the “Barbershopper of the Year” award and installed the 2023 officers and board members on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the Pizza Ranch in Eau Claire.

Don Hayden of Durand was awarded the Dunn County Chapter “2022 Barbershopper of the Year” award for his recognition of leadership and outstanding contribution to the chapter throughout the year.

Installed 2023 chapter officers are Gary Thorson, president; Tom Casey, secretary; Gary Johnson, treasurer; Dennis Ruda, music and performance VP; Barry Dietsche, program VP; Don Hayden, membership & development VP; Dave McNaughton, Youth in Harmony; Neil Segerstrom, member at large; Dennis Ruda, music director. Installing the officers was 10,000 Lakes District Vice President Steve Zorn.

The 52nd Annual Show "Strike Up The Band" will be presented at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22, in the Colfax High School Gymnasium. The marching band show is produced by the Northern Lights Chorus from the Dunn County Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society. Headlining the show are two Land O’ Lakes District Champion quartets, First Ave. and The Gentlemen.

These quartets are fun, high-energy acts that come with a variety of great music and lots of laughs for all ages. Complete information on the show will follow in the next few weeks, stay tuned.

For more information, visit us at www.dcbarbershop.org, Facebook: Dunn County Barbershoppers or call (715) 962-3038.