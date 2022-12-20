Dunn County Emergency Management issues winter weather alert

Winter storms create a higher risk of car accidents, hypothermia, frostbite, carbon monoxide poisoning and heart attacks from overexertion.

This week’s forecast includes the potential for extreme cold, high winds and snow from Wednesday thru Saturday.

A winter storm may last a few hours or several days. It can cut off heat, power and communication services and put older adults, children, sick individuals and pets at greater risk.

Pay attention to weather reports and winter storm warnings. Listen for emergency information and alerts. Sign up for Dunn County’s CODERED mass notification system at https://www.co.dunn.wi.us/codered.

Preparedness is critical. However, do not hesitate to call 911 if you are in an emergency situation. If you find yourself in need of non-emergency assistance during a winter storm, call 211. 211 representatives will help you to assess options available to you as well as monitor the need for Dunn County to activate emergency sheltering facilities or other resources.

Here are some preparations you can make before a storm strikes:

• Have an emergency supply of water and non-perishable foods that require no cooking.

• Fully charge all communication devices.

• Have a flashlight with extra batteries and a battery powered radio or TV for updates and emergency information.

• Stay off the road during and after a winter storm and don’t inadvertently create a need for emergency response.

• Have a carbon monoxide alarm and fire extinguisher in place, especially if using alternative heating devices.

• Have a first aid kit plus extras of any needed medications, prescriptions or baby items.

