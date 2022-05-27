Dunn County Historical Society awarded 2021 Nonprofit of the Year

MENOMONIE — The Greater Menomonie Area Chamber of Commerce recognized the Dunn County Historical Society as the 2021 Nonprofit of the Year at its 83rd Annual Banquet.

DCHS shared the nomination with notable local organizations Big Brothers Big Sisters and the Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts.

"There are so many nonprofits in the Menomonie area doing great things. I am proud to be the president of DCHS and to play a small role in all the big achievements of this organization," said Dustyn Dubuque. "The Solar Victory Garden project is the largest undertaking by the organization in 15 years. We would be unable to do such great things without our amazing staff, volunteers and board of directors. I feel honored to accomplish goals with such great people who care about preserving the history in our community."

The DCHS’ Rassbach Museum has a fresh vision for how the organization can inspire and support its community. Events like Wakanda Wonderland and exhibits like Storylords have connected people with the museum and maker space in growing numbers. “(It's) really worth visiting — very educational,” wrote recent visitors from Milwaukee.

The Solar Victory Garden is one exciting new DCHS project: a vibrant, forward-thinking initiative to install ground-mounted solar arrays at the museum site located in Menomonie’s Wakanda Park. They’ll produce enough electricity to power the museum facilities for most of the year. The substantial financial savings will be reinvested to expand DCHS’s programs and services.

Both Culver's (winner of the Business of the Year award for 2021) and the Chamber donated the proceeds of the Banquet raffle to the Solar Victory Garden. Those generous donations leave only $40,000 more to be raised for the solar installation. A stretch goal of $10,000 for fencing and security cameras is also to be raised.

“The outpouring of support for the Solar Victory Garden, both vocally and financially, has been just wonderful.” said Melissa Kneeland, DCHS executive director. “The project allows us to energize our county with a forward-looking and sophisticated plan to invest in the future of the museum, and to be a point of community pride. We are amazed to have come so far in so short a time, and we are so close to our fundraising goal — we need the community’s help to get there!”

Information about visiting the Rassbach Museum and Fultons Workshop maker space, as well as membership, donation, and volunteer opportunities can be found at https://www.dunnhistory.org.

