Dunn County residents should be on the lookout for surveys the county is sending to residents that will help determine where broadband service needs are the greatest.

The survey is being conducted by the Dunn County Broadband Task Force, formed this year to establish a plan to address broadband access in Dunn County. That work includes creating maps, outlining county broadband projects and identifying areas of weakness.

The county hopes the survey effort will bolster its desire to seek funds through the Public Service Commission’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Local Planning Grant Program. The program allows eligible entities to receive funding for broadband planning activities as part of the state’s five-year action plan to guide the distribution of $800 million to $1.2 billion of broadband funding the state could receive from the federal government.